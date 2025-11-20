This school pupil’s A++ note after a car was damaged by their bus driver in a ‘hit and run’ just gets better and better

Life funny reddit

Here’s a rather fabulous thing that has just gone viral on Reddit and very possibly not for the first time either.

It’s a note left by a school pupil for the driver of a car that was reportedly hit by the driver of their school bus, and it just gets better and better.

‘A 6th grader leaves a detailed note on a car that was damaged by their bus driver in a hit and run,’ wrote Hypnoidz in the corner of Reddit called ‘made me smile’.

And it will indeed make you smile.

Give that kid a distinction!

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

“The bus that hit your car” has me cackling.’

Fuyukage “Wait, maybe they don’t know what a bus is. Better add a picture.”

MuckRaker83 ‘This is more trustworthy than a lot of photo evidence nowadays thanks to AI.’

Weekly_Gap7022 ‘Good person in training right there.’

Infamous_Ad8730 ‘Seriously! That kid’s got more integrity than some adults. Hope they keep that kindness alive as they grow!!’

Haunting-Bug-971 ‘The sketch really seals the deal. Kudos ‘

GoldResourceOO2

The original poster later shared more details of what had happened. and it turned out it was very back in the day indeed.

But no less delightful for it.

