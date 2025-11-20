What is a lot less scary than people imagine? – 17 things that aren’t as terrifying as their reputation suggests

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Certain things in life, such as trips to the dentist and tax bills, are just as scary as you think they are. Other things… not so much.

Perhaps it’s because certain people have phobias of things like snakes and heights, it’s easy to assume they are terrifying. But according to the answers to this question set by Flying_enthu45, maybe we shouldn’t be as worried as we are:

‘What is a lot less scary than people imagine?’

Be brave, here are the top replies…

1.

‘Saying no to someone, it’s more relief than drama.’

-EuphoricEditor5133

2.

‘Saying you’re sorry’

-kimcheepinchee

3.

‘Bees, especially bumblebees. They are chill.’

-NarrowForce9

4.

‘Being yourself. The right people don’t care, and the wrong ones don’t matter anyway.’

-AnnaBirchenko

5.

‘Finding out your parents were once young and dumb, and doing exact same stupid shit you’re doing now’

-Candid-Dcute

6.

‘Spiders. They’re just tiny landlords collecting rent in dead flies.’

-Healthy_Hornet_2523

7.

‘Being naked in front of other people. I was on holiday before and came across a nude beach and thought fuck it, I want to know what it’s like to swim freely. It was awkward for about the first 5-10 seconds until I realised no one else cared. The only thing that sucked is that I now resent having to wear trunks when swimming.’

-ArcticFire145

8.

‘Accountability. Like own your mistake, show what you are doing to fix it, and what you are doing to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Basically everyone respects people who take that approach but so many people are scared to do it themselves.’

-Smyley12345

9.