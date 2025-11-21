A bloke complained about the lack of fuss around International Men’s Day and these stellar women surely said it best

Life men takedowns

Chances are you missed it but it was International Men’s Day on Wednesday this week. What do you mean every day is International Men’s Day?

It’s fair to say it passed without much comment, so much so that this bloke in particular was furious at the lack of fuss. So much so that he went on Twitter to complain about it. Of course he did!

International men’s day. Silence Not shocked — (@Arealmfngl) November 19, 2025

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because these women surely said it all (and not just women, it turned out).

1.

Did you think women were gonna organise it for you?lmao https://t.co/qQtQOVdzHJ — Jenni (@hashjenni) November 19, 2025

2.

todays your birthday wetin concern me? go do your birthday with your family na https://t.co/r313JVgX7c — deborah (@enislostherswag) November 19, 2025

3.

MOM! YOU DIDN’T ORGANIZE ANYTHING FOR ME ON INTERNATIONAL MEN’S DAY! https://t.co/PyRywWYYbO — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) November 20, 2025

4.

males on women’s day:

crying about men’s day males on men’s day:

crying about men’s day https://t.co/AkzDvmp61p pic.twitter.com/ZirlGHtaYt — fae (@f4evys) November 20, 2025

5.

Yeah men being silent on THEIR day and complaining and blaming Women for it. not surprising https://t.co/wPAkeTAhi0 pic.twitter.com/hUOhi4sluh — akemii (@Bunni_tit) November 19, 2025

6.