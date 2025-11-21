Politics Karoline Leavitt lawful orders military

The White House shared their official definition of a lawful military command and people think it exposed their regime for what it really is

Saul Hutson. Updated November 21st, 2025

The White House seems to be spinning off its axis with all of the denials, excuses, and gaslighting whipping through its press room this week. Amongst the lessons we’ve learned: it’s ok to demean women if you’re the President, it’s ok to make death threats if you’re the President, and now, it’s ok to force the American military into unlawful actions if you’re the President.

Karoline Leavitt was dodging and deflecting again, this time misquoting a video made by Democrats encouraging the military to refuse illegal and unlawful orders. She uses the misquotes to berate the assembled media on how her boss can do whatever he wants whenever he wants.

Again, the video in question features multiple democratic law makers specifically citing “illegal” and “unlawful” orders, as well as orders that violate the Constitution. Leavitt only answers about “legal” and “lawful” orders, which she defines as anything Donald Trump says in person, online, or in his dreams (probably).

Democrats were rightfully disturbed by how badly the White House misinterpreted the video.

It’s hard to have faith that both sides will ever agree on issues when they can’t even agree on what the issues even are. Twitter was just as exasperated as the Magas and liberals arguing on Capitol Hill.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2