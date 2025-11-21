The White House shared their official definition of a lawful military command and people think it exposed their regime for what it really is

Politics Karoline Leavitt lawful orders military

The White House seems to be spinning off its axis with all of the denials, excuses, and gaslighting whipping through its press room this week. Amongst the lessons we’ve learned: it’s ok to demean women if you’re the President, it’s ok to make death threats if you’re the President, and now, it’s ok to force the American military into unlawful actions if you’re the President.

Karoline Leavitt was dodging and deflecting again, this time misquoting a video made by Democrats encouraging the military to refuse illegal and unlawful orders. She uses the misquotes to berate the assembled media on how her boss can do whatever he wants whenever he wants.

BREAKING: WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt completely gaslights Americans, claiming that Democrats have told our military to “defy lawful orders” from President Trump. Watch this full video. If you still believe her, then you are completely brainwashed. Do you believe what… pic.twitter.com/2Q3SBwJ7JR — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 20, 2025

Again, the video in question features multiple democratic law makers specifically citing “illegal” and “unlawful” orders, as well as orders that violate the Constitution. Leavitt only answers about “legal” and “lawful” orders, which she defines as anything Donald Trump says in person, online, or in his dreams (probably).

Democrats were rightfully disturbed by how badly the White House misinterpreted the video.

Rep. Jason Crow: “Karoline Leavitt is outright lying. Actually, what she said from the podium is that there was an encouragement of disobeying lawful orders. We actually said the exact opposite.” pic.twitter.com/2bREVPW6Ie — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) November 20, 2025

It’s hard to have faith that both sides will ever agree on issues when they can’t even agree on what the issues even are. Twitter was just as exasperated as the Magas and liberals arguing on Capitol Hill.

No one said simply defy the President. They specifically said UNLAWFUL orders. — Maile (@MaileOnX) November 20, 2025

This is jaw-dropping, even for this administration. Karoline Leavitt just stood at the White House podium and declared—without blushing—that “every order the president gives is lawful.” Every. Single. One. Not “presumed lawful.” Not “lawful until a court says otherwise.”… — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) November 20, 2025

They said illegal orders — Michelle (@Michell71078349) November 20, 2025

LEAVITT: “They’re encouraging service members not to follow lawful orders!” REPORTER: They’re talking about illegal orders. LEAVITT: “Every order the president gives is lawful.” This is how authoritarianism gets laundered: declare every command legal by default, then attack… pic.twitter.com/yuvX1Fu7fY — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 20, 2025

The courts have literally overturned multiple illegal attempts by this admin. All she does is lie. — Erica Jackson (@ericajackson113) November 20, 2025

This is authoritarian fascism and must end. America deserves better than MAGA. — d0n77ru57 (@d0n77ru57) November 20, 2025

