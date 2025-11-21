News economy howard lutnick jobs market

Trump’s trade secretary told Magas they just had to wait – and wait – for the good times to roll and it’s fair to say these people weren’t buying it

Saul Hutson. Updated November 21st, 2025

From the same White House administration that brought you, “We are not publishing the jobs report from October because… Democrats” we present, “Just wait a little longer. The jobs are going to be there. We promise!”

U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, went on TV to do what he does best: kick the can down the road. The man who has been promising incredible job numbers every quarter since Donald Trump was elected did it again. Only this time he’s asking Americans to wait until the end of NEXT year.

This did not go over well with a skeptical public that has a hard time taking Lutnick at his word after hearing this so many times before.

