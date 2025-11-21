Trump’s trade secretary told Magas they just had to wait – and wait – for the good times to roll and it’s fair to say these people weren’t buying it

News economy howard lutnick jobs market

From the same White House administration that brought you, “We are not publishing the jobs report from October because… Democrats” we present, “Just wait a little longer. The jobs are going to be there. We promise!”

U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, went on TV to do what he does best: kick the can down the road. The man who has been promising incredible job numbers every quarter since Donald Trump was elected did it again. Only this time he’s asking Americans to wait until the end of NEXT year.

Lutnick: “You are going to see jobs numbers in the second half of next year that are gonna blow you away” pic.twitter.com/FulmfmZlEg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2025

This did not go over well with a skeptical public that has a hard time taking Lutnick at his word after hearing this so many times before.

Promises of “blow‑you‑away” job numbers sound more like a sales pitch than an economic forecast. Workers don’t need hype, they need stability, fair wages, and policies that deliver results beyond headlines — War Updates FC (@k_c_shivansh) November 20, 2025

Just another loud-mouthed bullshit artist kicking the can down the road https://t.co/5zyI3ZTk6H — Dave Parkinson (@dparkinson45) November 21, 2025

Meanwhile they’re hiding jobs reports because they’re so shitty. Color me skeptical — Alyssa F (@mommabearjogs) November 20, 2025

Yeah because they will be so bad https://t.co/7kl4O61CrP — Ted Smyth (@TedSmyth) November 21, 2025

Two Weeks. Third Quarter. Next Year. Always around the corner. https://t.co/vwJkbDDAoR — Bob Hall (@BobHallReboot) November 21, 2025

the numbers we’re seeing, are already, blowing our minds. — Just gonna leave this right here… (@lulubelle001) November 20, 2025

7.