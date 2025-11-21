‘What is a disturbing truth that you know?’ – 21 things you might wish you never learned

Life r/AskUK

Curiosity killed the cat, as the old saying goes, but sometimes curiosity isn’t quite so brutal and just makes you feel a bit unsettled.

They’ve been talking about the slightly worrying things you can learn about life on the AskReddit page, after user ActualBreath5492 asked:

‘What is a disturbing truth that you know?’

And the answers will intrigue you much more than they’ll alarm you…

1.

‘A few years ago the body of a woman was found in a peat bog near Manchester. A man came forward and admitted he had killed his wife and buried her there. She had been subject to a missing persons case years before but even though he was prime suspect. no evidence was found so he wasn’t charged.

Subsequently the body was carbon dated and estimated to be from Roman times. He then withdrew his confession (nice try) but was found guilty of his wife’s murder.’

–ICanDanceIfIWantToo

2.

‘I’ve seen the charts of how many insects are allowed per pound of ground coffee in popular brands. It’s a lot.’

–Underbadger

3.

‘Horses legs are built like fingers, meaning they’re basically running around on fingers all the time and thats why they break their legs so easily.’

–teenagewinemom

4.

‘Most apps track way more about you than you’d ever willingly tell another human.’

–Boohoneyy

5.

‘The other day, a four inch lizard snuck into my house when I was bringing in groceries. I can’t find it.’

–GotchUrarse

6.

‘One unfixed pair of cats can create as many as 420,000 cats in as little as seven years. Spay or neuter your pets.’

–exotics

7.

‘Crows can remember human facial features and they hold grudges, remembering bad interactions with people for many years. They can also pass this knowledge to their offspring and others in their murder, creating a generational grudge.

Don’t fuck with crows.’

–lilbit6675

8.

‘Most of the stuff we throw away isn’t really gone, it just sits somewhere else forever.’

–cutielandia

9.

‘Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride used real skeletons because the artificial ones weren’t scary enough.’

–xdark_realityx

10.

‘There are more cells on and in you that aren’t human than are.’

–BigGingerYeti

11.

‘The vast majority of our thoughts, decisions, and actions are controlled by unconscious processes. Our conscious self often only comes up with a logical explanation for what our subconscious has already done after the fact.’

–JessKessYan

12.

‘Humanity started and will end and it won’t even be a flash in the age of the universe and most likely nothing will ever remember us.’

–The-Big-Goof