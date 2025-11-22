Life Billionaires relationships

A billionaire said young men only need four words to get a woman to talk to them – 24 people with some important feedback

Michael White. Updated November 22nd, 2025

They say men are from Mars and women are from Venus.

Billionaires must be from another galaxy entirely.

Bill Ackman, a US billionaire hedge fund manager, this week shared this tip for how young men should “meet young women in a public setting”. And the key to winning the lady over?

“May I meet you?”

Here’s his full post:

I hear from many young men that they find it difficult to meet young women in a public setting. In other words, the online culture has destroyed the ability to spontaneously meet strangers. As such, I thought I would share a few words that I used in my youth to meet someone that I found compelling.

I would ask: “May I meet you?” before engaging further in a conversation. I almost never got a No.

It inevitably enabled the opportunity for a further conversation. I met a lot of really interesting people this way.

I think the combination of proper grammar and politeness was the key to its effectiveness. You might give it a try.

And yes, I think it should also work for women seeking men as well as same sex interactions.

Just two cents from an older happily married guy concerned about our next generation’s happiness and population replacement rates.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Bill’s post went mega-viral.

Turns out, people had a lot of opinions on (and jokes about) his advice.

