Donald Trump said the ‘Ukraine war with Russia’ should never have happened and everyone said the same thing

The good news was that the US and Russia have brokered some kind of peace deal to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

The bad news – the terrible news, actually – was that it was so pro-Russian it looked like large parts of it had basically written in the Kremlin.

Still, hope springs eternal as European leaders come up with their own plan, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to the US about striking a fairer balance of interests.

But hope is a tricky thing with Trump in the White House, as this clip of the president talking about the conflict perfectly illustrated.

“I would like to get to PEACE… We’re trying to get it ended. One way or the other, we have to get it ended,” says @POTUS on his Russia-Ukraine peace proposal. If Zelensky rejects the plan, “then he can continue to fight his little heart out.” pic.twitter.com/h4DJ4yfZHy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 22, 2025

And everyone said the same thing. Well, not quite everyone, just lots of people, and it was a point very well made.

Words matter. The entire world knows this isn’t “Ukraine’s war with Russia.” It’s Russia’s war with Ukraine. Just imagine how hard Putin must laugh at his little propaganda bitch always bending over backwards to protect him.

pic.twitter.com/hbRh4LbeEZ — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) November 22, 2025

Ukraine wants peace. russia wants Ukraine. Pressing Ukraine will never bring peace. — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) November 22, 2025

Hey Trump- when 1 country -invades another they start a war. Here’s an example: RUSSIA INVADED UKRAINE HENCE RUSSIA STARTED THE WAR! Stop trying to spin the narrative you cow! — Haters_gonna_hate (@princess_kim_k) November 23, 2025

The President continues to ignore that it is Russia who invaded Ukraine & bombing cities every night. Putin ordered this invasion. Why the moral confusion? The war started before Trump’s first term. I’ve heard President Zelenskyy thank America many times for our military aid. pic.twitter.com/3nWOpE7XOk — Rep. Don Bacon ✈️️⭐️️ (@RepDonBacon) November 23, 2025

For all his faults, you can’t imagine Ronald Reagan being this contemptuous of someone’s fight for freedom from Russian domination. https://t.co/7oHBTpD69x — ChrisO_wiki (@ChrisO_wiki) November 22, 2025

Trump regularly reveals what he thinks though people make excuses for him. Here he is yesterday describing Putin’s invasion as “Ukraine’s War with Russia”. This only a few hours after tweeting about ungrateful Ukrainians. https://t.co/x0xpA9aUxX — Phillips P. OBrien (@PhillipsPOBrien) November 24, 2025

“The Ukraine war with Russia” is a curious way to describe Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. https://t.co/iUPTAC0xFN — William Crawley (@williamcrawley) November 22, 2025

Reminded us of this from a few months back.

Trump has fully turned on Zelenskyy: “He’s always looking to purchase missiles. Listen, when you start a war, you gotta know you can win a war. You don’t start a war against somebody that’s 20 times your size and then hope that people give you some missiles.” pic.twitter.com/1hBWeyu2hg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2025

To which the only response is this.

Trump defames Zelenskyy: “He’s always looking to purchase missiles. Listen, when you start a war, you gotta know you can win a war. You don’t start a war against somebody that’s 20 times your size and then hope that people give you some missiles.pic.twitter.com/jI2eEO4Jvk — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) November 23, 2025

Oh, and this.

When a man is this disconnected from reality, is he not

clinically insane ? https://t.co/uZhCzuxXnu — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 24, 2025

