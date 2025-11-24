Politics donald trump fashion fail

Donald Trump tried out a new look over the weekend and his unlikely makeover prompted no end of mockery – 17 funniest and totally on-point takedowns

Saul Hutson. Updated November 24th, 2025

Donald Trump unleashed the plot twist of the year when he fell in love with recently elected New York City Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, over the weekend. Magas were furious and social media was aflutter.

Then, not long after said meeting, The Donald stepped outside his house to shout things at the media from his lawn in a new look.

It didn’t take long for Twitter to chime in on his daring fashion choice. Here’s hoping this new look sticks.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2