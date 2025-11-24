Donald Trump tried out a new look over the weekend and his unlikely makeover prompted no end of mockery – 17 funniest and totally on-point takedowns

Politics donald trump fashion fail

Donald Trump unleashed the plot twist of the year when he fell in love with recently elected New York City Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, over the weekend. Magas were furious and social media was aflutter.

This is one of the greatest photos in the history of American politics. Just utter perfection. pic.twitter.com/K7pUQAhoSW — Cory Archibald (@CMArchibald) November 21, 2025

Then, not long after said meeting, The Donald stepped outside his house to shout things at the media from his lawn in a new look.

quite a look for Trump today pic.twitter.com/LbG7A2KSTJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 22, 2025

It didn’t take long for Twitter to chime in on his daring fashion choice. Here’s hoping this new look sticks.

This is 100% a upper west side old gay man who owns a gallery look https://t.co/yxeUj3yegf — JokerSince22 (@FanSince09) November 22, 2025

i can’t stop fucking laughing he went fit shopping and got his hair done after his first date with a hot guy (Mamdani) DONALD TRUMP I KNOW WHAT YOU ARE https://t.co/OUwF1Un0rn — yolanda fister (@yolandafister) November 22, 2025

He meets with Mamdani one time and immediately tries to step his swag up https://t.co/5vScvSvqrG — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) November 22, 2025

Sometimes you dress a little different when you have a new crush. — Karmalita (@desertrat1212) November 22, 2025

donald trump trying to dress cooler to impress a hot socialist……………. you do hate to say it but relatable https://t.co/L2VavAc1EL — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) November 23, 2025

