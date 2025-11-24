The Ukraine ‘peace deal’ has been criticised as outrageously pro-Russian and no-one said it better than the Finnish PM

US donald trump finland Ukraine

Hopes are rising that we might be edging towards some kind of peace deal that will bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But hopefully it won’t be the peace deal that was initially unveiled this week after it was criticised as being so outrageously pro-Russian that it might have well have been written in the Kremlin. Which – who knows – maybe it was.

And we mention it again not because of what Trump has had to say about it – sigh – but because it sent this take on the whole thing by the then Finnish pM Sanna Marin widely viral all over again.

Former Finnish PM Sanna Marin put it bluntly: “To end the conflict, Russia must leave Ukrainian territory.” Just one point. Nothing more to discuss. pic.twitter.com/ZuT6Ati1At — NOELREPORTS (@NOELreports) November 21, 2025

We’re with Sanna Marin (who, since you ask, was succeeded as PM on Finland two years ago).

The only “peace plan” that makes sense is the one from Sanna Marin, Finland’s former Prime Minister: “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine. That is the way out of the conflict.”

pic.twitter.com/zCbPQiS8pG — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 22, 2025

The truth is always simple — 414 Magyar's Birds (@414magyarbirds) November 21, 2025

Sanna Marin was 100% right then and is still 100% right now: real peace only comes when Russia leaves every inch of Ukraine. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) November 22, 2025

Not everyone agreed it turned out …

Historians will write entire books to try to understand how Europe ended up being run by politicians with the brain of a 5-year-old. https://t.co/d7N8NCrjWW — Thomas Fazi (@battleforeurope) November 22, 2025

… and while they were 100% making the right point, they appeared to have got the wrong continent.

