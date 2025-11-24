US donald trump finland Ukraine

The Ukraine ‘peace deal’ has been criticised as outrageously pro-Russian and no-one said it better than the Finnish PM

John Plunkett. Updated November 24th, 2025

Hopes are rising that we might be edging towards some kind of peace deal that will bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But hopefully it won’t be the peace deal that was initially unveiled this week after it was criticised as being so outrageously pro-Russian that it might have well have been written in the Kremlin. Which – who knows – maybe it was.

And we mention it again not because of what Trump has had to say about it – sigh – but because it sent this take on the whole thing by the then Finnish pM Sanna Marin widely viral all over again.

We’re with Sanna Marin (who, since you ask, was succeeded as PM on Finland two years ago).

Not everyone agreed it turned out …

… and while they were 100% making the right point, they appeared to have got the wrong continent.

