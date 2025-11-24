Twitter’s public locations feature was such a disaster for the Maga accounts pretending to be based in the US that it was switched off almost immediately – 22 favourite reactions

Twitter elon musk MAGA

Elon Musk has changed many things since buying Twitter – such as taking away functionality and reach from people who won’t subscribe, making likes private, rendering the block feature practically useless, and installing a new occupant in the White House.

At the weekend, he brought in compulsory location declarations. It was a nightmare for the right-wing pro-Trump accounts Musk loves to boost, because it turned out that a great many of them weren’t where they claimed to be.

Genuinely a top 10 of all time Twitter feature pic.twitter.com/ahFJVbvCE8 — Dylan (@DylanMcD8) November 22, 2025

Dude this is crazy pic.twitter.com/mBMXf6y4Ua — Alex (@alex2yc) November 22, 2025

Some tried to get around it by using a VPN, but the location feature gave them away.

Your new screenshot includes an “!” next to your location and your old one does not. This is because you actually live in Russia, and used a VPN to change your location. https://t.co/fcqbW622GQ pic.twitter.com/TNUMBiwZFP — Micah (@micah_erfan) November 21, 2025

It wasn’t just Maga having a problem.

Make Europe Great Again is run by an Indian uncle. pic.twitter.com/tUFqleSIJy — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) November 23, 2025

The roll-out was rolled right back in again.

#BREAKING: just paused the account location feature for an unknown reason. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) November 22, 2025

It was too late for some, who deactivated or deleted their accounts – although Musk-ovites claimed he’d had a clean-out of bots.

BREAKING: MILLIONS of MAGA bots DELETED their accounts overnight. https://t.co/5neM8cIO1n — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) November 22, 2025

Maga’s critics were buzzing at the absolute chaos, and these posts are a good indicator of the mood.

“So, your bio says “TRUMP IS MY PRESIDENT” but you live in Bangladesh?” pic.twitter.com/ZYSzZbrgPK — John Collins (@Logically_JC) November 23, 2025

So…X activated locations last night which showed US gov accounts like DHS opened and operating from Israel. Then 20 mins later, X deactivated the feature and today, Gov accts are “exempt” from the location feature. https://t.co/8kiU541EDg pic.twitter.com/3DvM2NkrEM — GenXGirl (@GenXGirl1994) November 23, 2025

WAIT. HOLD up. You're telling me @MAGAMilf42069DD isn't really a Christian 1A 2A Trump fangirl but instead is a shitposting, chainsmoking Macedonian incel? Get OUT. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 23, 2025

The fallout from the single hour that this feature was live for is unprecedented https://t.co/R006uxJJca — Astraia (@astraiaintel) November 22, 2025

So many America First Nigerians. — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) November 23, 2025

American made. No foreign influence here. pic.twitter.com/R7XvZOil9w — Mt. St. Helens (@MtStHelensWA) November 22, 2025

Good morning to all the MAGA patriots working overtime in Nigeria, India, Kenya, Pakistan, Russia and Bangladesh. Nothing says “America First” like tweeting from six different continents. pic.twitter.com/6Yc13QX9Bd — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) November 23, 2025

You are posting political content from outside America are you not. pic.twitter.com/6x3SZj237J — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 22, 2025

