Twitter elon musk MAGA

Twitter’s public locations feature was such a disaster for the Maga accounts pretending to be based in the US that it was switched off almost immediately – 22 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 24th, 2025

Elon Musk has changed many things since buying Twitter – such as taking away functionality and reach from people who won’t subscribe, making likes private, rendering the block feature practically useless, and installing a new occupant in the White House.

At the weekend, he brought in compulsory location declarations. It was a nightmare for the right-wing pro-Trump accounts Musk loves to boost, because it turned out that a great many of them weren’t where they claimed to be.

Some tried to get around it by using a VPN, but the location feature gave them away.

It wasn’t just Maga having a problem.

The roll-out was rolled right back in again.

It was too late for some, who deactivated or deleted their accounts – although Musk-ovites claimed he’d had a clean-out of bots.

Maga’s critics were buzzing at the absolute chaos, and these posts are a good indicator of the mood.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2