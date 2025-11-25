An irritated Nigel Farage said he would never racially abuse someone ‘in a hurtful or insulting way’, which raised more questions than it answered – 23 top responses

Politics nigel farage racism

Allegations of Nigel Farage behaving in a racist and antisemitic way during his years at the exclusive Dulwich College first surfaced more than 10 years ago, when Channel 4 revealed a 1981 letter from a teacher at the school, which described his behaviour as neo-fascist.

Contemporaries of Farage at Dulwich College later filled in details of his far-right tendencies, which included him singing Nazi songs and being obsessed with his own initials being that of the National Front.

Recently, more of those former Dulwich pupils have spoken out, describing how intimidated and distressed they had been by his racist and antisemitic abuse.

""He would sidle up to me and growl: ‘Hitler was right,’ or ‘Gas them,’ sometimes adding a long hiss to simulate the sound of the gas showers." https://t.co/67AwpRjcaF — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) November 18, 2025

If you vote for him and he gets in and he turns out to be just as bad as he's clearly going to be, you can't pretend you didn't know who he is and who he has been.https://t.co/U7A1wJe2gz — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 18, 2025

I refrained from speaking about Farage's racist school days because I knew people would scream – "it's the word of one old classmate against his word"

And "he was a kid (18yo lol) at school and he's changed now" But there is now a list of TWENTY old classmates. Are all 20… pic.twitter.com/J484o06gZf — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) November 23, 2025

It took several days for him to address the fresh accusations, but on Monday, at a rally in Wales, he spoke to ITV News.

'I would never ever do it in a hurtful or insulting way' Farage responds to allegations of racist behaviour from when he was a teenager at school pic.twitter.com/N5LKkYQLol — ITVPolitics (@ITVNewsPolitics) November 24, 2025

Left: Guardian, "Twenty people allege Nigel Farage has a racist past" Right: Nigel Farage to ITV News, "I would never ever do it in a hurtful or insulting way.. Not with intent" pic.twitter.com/q8URSjOFxm — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 24, 2025

We thought that warranted a full transcript.

“Did you racially abuse fellow pupils when you were at school?” “No. This is 49 years ago, by the way – 49 years ago. Have I ever tried to take it out on any individual on the basis of where they’re from? No.” “At school, categorically on the record, you did not racially abuse fellow pupils?” “I would never, ever do it in a hurtful or insulting way.” “It’s not quite the same as not doing it.” “It’s 49 years ago. It’s 49 years ago.” “What difference does the time make?” “I’d just entered my teens. Can I remember everything that happened at school? No, I can’t. Have I ever been part of an extremist organisation, or engaged in direct, unpleasant personal abuse …genuine abuse, on that basis? No.” “You’re not quite …that’s very, very caveated, you’re not quite ruling this out. The question is ‘Did you ever racially abuse fellow pupils in school?” “No, not with intent. Not with intent.” “I don’t understand what you mean by ‘not with intent’.” “You wouldn’t do. You wouldn’t do.” “But, what does that mean?” “No.” “No what?” “No, I have never directly really tried to go and hurt anybody.”

Somebody skipped Categorical Denial class at school. Perhaps he was too busy singing Nazi marching songs that day. Here’s how people have been reacting.

1.

Have I ever racially abused anyone?

"Never in a hurtful or insulting way"

"Not with intent"

In other words, "yes". pic.twitter.com/ruuj1zYbVq — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) November 24, 2025

2.

‘You, Boy!

Go and racially abuse everybody you meet

…but not in a hurtful or insulting way! pic.twitter.com/BU0omgtSky — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) November 24, 2025

3.

Asked again and again whether he ever racially abused his fellow pupils, as 20 people at his old school have now said he did, Nigel Farage will only say that he never did so in a "hurtful way" or "with intent" Does he think there's a non-hurtful way to racially abused someone? pic.twitter.com/Q4VglV79XK — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 24, 2025

4.

Farage doesn’t like the questioning He’s sweating, he looks nervous, he’s stumbling on his words, he looks angry He’s a mess — Zara Hussain (@zarahussain999) November 24, 2025

5.

Guys he was just doing the kind, jovial racism https://t.co/zYCAUCz7Pj — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) November 24, 2025

6.

Once again proving that with only the slightest bit of scrutiny he completely falls apart He moves from “It was 49 years ago” to “I didn’t do it in a hurtful way” to a flat out denial — David (@Zero_4) November 24, 2025

7.

This is an admission. He's not denying singing those Naz1 songs and this guy claims to be doing his anti-immigration politics to protect Jewish people from anti-semitism? Really? — Muneeb Qadir (@muneebqadirmmq) November 24, 2025

8.

Of course – he has given himself a week to rehearse this – wonder how many times he was videoed doing it before he got the delivery and deflection just right — dave lawrence (@dave43law) November 24, 2025

9.

I’m sorry but this is simply not prime ministerial material please can we all wake the hell up. pic.twitter.com/JGmRaJ3cw6 — Brendan May (@bmay) November 24, 2025

10.

"Look, I can categorically say that I've never tried to wipe out the Rebel Alliance in a hurtful or insulting way." pic.twitter.com/29O1UEz3ma — Inevitable Gassy (@OldGassy1984) November 24, 2025

11.

This is staggering. You either did make racist comments, or you didn’t, there’s no in between. https://t.co/KiTgo6V1j7 — Tom Morrison MP (@ThomasMorrison) November 24, 2025

12.