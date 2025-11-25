US A.I. donald trump

There’s a lot to unpick from the unhinged AI portrait Trump shared on Truth Social, but the Nazi-style eagle takes the biscuit

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 25th, 2025

We’re used to Trump and his team sharing odd and seriously delusional images and clips of him on Truth Social and other apps.

Who can forget the White House sharing this King Trump Time cover?

Read the room, people.

(Narrator: They did not read the room.)

He really has a thing for crowns, doesn’t he? They didn’t stop at King Trump, however. He and his government thought depicting him as the Pope was a good idea.

To be fair, they also put RFK Jr. in charge of the country’s health, so it’s not the stupidest thing they’ve done.

In his latest unhinged AI depiction of himself, he appeared like some type of Warhammer emperor, complete with a disturbing symbol above his head.

Well, he did say Zohran Mamdani could call him a Fascist, but that Nazi-adjacent eagle might just be a bit too on the nose.

Tweeters seemed to agree.

