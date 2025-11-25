There’s a lot to unpick from the unhinged AI portrait Trump shared on Truth Social, but the Nazi-style eagle takes the biscuit

US A.I. donald trump

We’re used to Trump and his team sharing odd and seriously delusional images and clips of him on Truth Social and other apps.

Who can forget the White House sharing this King Trump Time cover?

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!"

–President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/IMr4tq0sMB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 19, 2025

Read the room, people.

(Narrator: They did not read the room.)

Trump posts AI video showing him literally dumping shit on America pic.twitter.com/qZ2ZC6s8EW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2025

He really has a thing for crowns, doesn’t he? They didn’t stop at King Trump, however. He and his government thought depicting him as the Pope was a good idea.

To be fair, they also put RFK Jr. in charge of the country’s health, so it’s not the stupidest thing they’ve done.

In his latest unhinged AI depiction of himself, he appeared like some type of Warhammer emperor, complete with a disturbing symbol above his head.

Trump posted this AI image of himself as a king with Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, and Adam Schiff at his feet pic.twitter.com/QqP9WZqls3 — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) November 24, 2025

Well, he did say Zohran Mamdani could call him a Fascist, but that Nazi-adjacent eagle might just be a bit too on the nose.

Tweeters seemed to agree.

The extremely mentally ill President of the United States just posted this on his money losing garbage Truth Social app. pic.twitter.com/iqxshsc2ZS — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) November 23, 2025

"Why does everyone call us Nazis?" pic.twitter.com/XBokxH9NNS — KentuckyBlue (@KentuckYCat73) November 23, 2025

Gee, I don’t know why anybody would think that he is a wannabe authoritarian dictator. Also, does anybody else think that looks like RFKjr, Laura Bush, and the sheriff from True Blood? https://t.co/KtrgPFhGtJ pic.twitter.com/npuR5PNbaQ — Dittie (@DittiePE) November 24, 2025

Extremely soy https://t.co/rS9j7B6Jvb — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) November 23, 2025

Which one of you dumb fucks told him about Warhammer 40K? https://t.co/g0yIXVC5OR — Thought-Provoking Username (@VoteBadenov) November 24, 2025

Nobody notices the Fuckin Eagle on his chair no news outlets are reporting this Bullshit. No books from Jake tapper. WTF?! https://t.co/vCLca9f8al — Solo ☮️ Pro-Choicetifa (@DaCrazyVillain) November 24, 2025

