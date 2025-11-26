Life christmas conspiracy theories quality street

We regret to inform you that today’s conspiracy theorist fury roulette wheel has landed on revamped chocolate wrappers – 18 sweet reactions

David Harris. Updated November 26th, 2025

It must be utterly exhausting being a right-wing conspiracy theorist online. The rage seems so bottomless they’ll grab at any trivial thing just to have a new target.

And this Christmas, they’re having a field day: mince pies, Christmas stamps, TV ads, Christmas trees… and now their latest outrage? Quality Street. And, naturally, Roses as well.

So, what’s the problem? Here’s the tweet from Em R, whose feed is usually concerned with chemtrails and the horrors of immigration.

So not only are Quality Streets no longer Quality , and have lost all their shine and magic Roses are utterly 1 dimensional and seemingly need to tell you what each chocolate is as well . Perhaps it's too tricky for some these days to read a box. Beyond BASIC Why aren't we allowed wonder and awe anymore. with a photo of some Roses chocolates in their new paper wrappers.

She had a photo for comparison.

A picture I took of Quality Streets two years back Pure magic and wonder @Nestle @CadburyUK We want magic back ‍♀️ Be better. With an image of the old-style Quality Street foil and plastic wrappers

You’re shouting at chocolates, Em! The takedowns were sweet.

