Julia Hartley-Brewer is furious with people calling free school dinners ‘free’ and was given an economics lesson no-one will forget

Life Julia Hartley-Brewer schools

To the world now of Talk TV presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer, whose not happy with free school dinners being made freely available to everyone.

She’s especially not happy that people insist on calling free school dinners ‘free’ because – a plot twist that might not be entirely unexpected – someone does actually have to pay for the ingredients and the labour and all that.

She was moved to action – well, Twitter – after London mayor Sadiq Khan shared this milestone.

Today we celebrated 100 million free school meals provided to children in London’s state primary schools pic.twitter.com/hczeyAlCqT — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) November 25, 2025

But JHB wasn’t celebrating. No sireee.

They. Are. Not. Free. They are funded by TAXPAYERS. https://t.co/c4V78EI1vW — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) November 25, 2025

And we’re glad she did – in a way – because she was given an economics lesson no-one will forget.

So is attending primary school. So is using the M1. So is speaking to your GP. So is using a public park. So is walking through a town centre. But you take them for granted, because they are funded collectively by taxpayers. Because they are a public good. — Northern Greens (@VoteGreenNorth) November 25, 2025

School meals SHOULD BE PROVIDED with tax dollars. It’s a good and valid use of tax dollars. — Amanda (@EruditeElf) November 25, 2025

For children from the poorest families. Not for every child no matter how wealthy their parents are. — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) November 25, 2025

Did I stutter? ALL children. If I am paying taxes, I want all kids at school fed appropriately. Breakfast AND lunch, and snacks especially in after school programs. — Amanda (@EruditeElf) November 25, 2025

They’re free the same way the roads you drive on are free, the schools kids go to are free, and the emergency services provided are free. You know they’re talking about no point of service fees so just shut up. — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) November 25, 2025

I’m okay with my taxes being used to feed children pic.twitter.com/tasThs0beJ — Harry (@Owens_EFC) November 25, 2025

EVERYONE KNOWS THAT

Absolutely nobody is literally trying to say that it costs nothing to provide these meals or other public goods. Free means free at the point of access for people using it, and everyone understands that. Can we please stop making this ridiculous “argument”. — Roland (@rolandWH_dev) November 25, 2025

