Politics budget takedowns

This Tory mayor proudly declared he’ll have nothing to do with Rachel Reeves’ ‘tourist tax’ but it wasn’t the mega flex he thought it was

John Plunkett. Updated November 26th, 2025

Tory mayor and Boris Johnson buddy Ben Houchen has let it be known that he will having noting to do with his London counterpart Sadiq Khan’s tourist tax.

Houchen, who became a life peer in Johnson’s resignation honours, is currently the Conservative mayor for Tees Valley, returned with a reduced majority last year.

He spotted this story about a ‘tourist tax’ on Budget Day on Wednesday …

… and proudly declared he’ll be having nothing to do with that.

Except it’s fair to say it wasn’t quite the flex he thought it was. Because – with all due respect to his constituents – this.

This seems sensible?

