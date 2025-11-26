US donald trump Russian invasion of ukraine

Trump insists Russia’s big concessions to end the war are stopping fighting and not taking more Ukrainian land – 15 scathing reactions from people who can define ‘concession’

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 26th, 2025

According to some commentators, the Russia-Ukraine talks are at a hopeful state. Actually, it’s the Russia-US and Ukraine-US talks, because the warring parties aren’t at the stage where they can sit at the same table.

The US, under the guidance of admitted Putin fan Steve Witkoff, has put forward a ‘peace’ plan. Key points include –

Capping the size of the Ukrainian army at half its current size.

Guaranteeing that Ukraine would never join Nato.

Ukraine would surrender the Donbas region, as well as Crimea.

One huge problem with the plan is that it very much appears to be translated from Russian, raising questions about who actually created it.

Witkoff was caught on audio, advising the Russian contingent on how to get around Donald Trump.

Having dismissed his envoy’s questionable behaviour as tactical, Trump outlined the concessions to be made by the Russians.

Hang on …

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

This is the elephant in the room that Trump’s government is studiously ignoring.

READ MORE

The Ukraine ‘peace deal’ has been criticised as outrageously pro-Russian and no-one said it better than the Finnish PM

Source Acyn Image Screengrab