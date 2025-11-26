Trump insists Russia’s big concessions to end the war are stopping fighting and not taking more Ukrainian land – 15 scathing reactions from people who can define ‘concession’

US donald trump Russian invasion of ukraine

According to some commentators, the Russia-Ukraine talks are at a hopeful state. Actually, it’s the Russia-US and Ukraine-US talks, because the warring parties aren’t at the stage where they can sit at the same table.

The US, under the guidance of admitted Putin fan Steve Witkoff, has put forward a ‘peace’ plan. Key points include –

Capping the size of the Ukrainian army at half its current size. Guaranteeing that Ukraine would never join Nato. Ukraine would surrender the Donbas region, as well as Crimea.

One huge problem with the plan is that it very much appears to be translated from Russian, raising questions about who actually created it.

I uploaded verified images of the “peace” document to Grok. I prompted, “Analyze this document from a logistic perspective. It is in English, but assess whether or not it has been translated. If so, what is the likely language of the original?” pic.twitter.com/a5Xa0dmDBv — Meaghan Mobbs (@mobbs_mentality) November 22, 2025

Grok’s Conclusion:

“This document is almost certainly translated from Russian into English by a native Russian speaker or a non-professional translator. It is not originally written in English. pic.twitter.com/uNF7yup85n — Meaghan Mobbs (@mobbs_mentality) November 22, 2025

Witkoff was caught on audio, advising the Russian contingent on how to get around Donald Trump.

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff isn’t working for the US, or for humanity. He’s working for Vladimir Putin. https://t.co/qnMPyxdLMb pic.twitter.com/n3MHa3ZJAD — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 25, 2025

Having dismissed his envoy’s questionable behaviour as tactical, Trump outlined the concessions to be made by the Russians.

Reporter: What kind of concessions are the Russians going to have to make? Trump: Well, they’re making concessions. Their big concession is they stop fighting and they don’t take any more land. pic.twitter.com/TfiIrmhhJ9 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 26, 2025

Hang on …

1.

Soooo… they’re not making concessions… — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 26, 2025

2.

Those are no concessions. We are not asking for Russia to give up anything. They won’t have to withdraw from a speck of conquered land. They will be rewarded in so many different ways for their war of aggression, the fruits of which will be legitimized and blessed by the US. https://t.co/dKFWaD1EGt — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 26, 2025

3.

With his ultimatum that Ukraine surrender to Russia, Trump finally wins a prize: The Neville Chamberlain award for betraying peace, freedom, and justice. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 21, 2025

4.

Russia accepting being handed over land they invaded and land they *didn’t even manage to invade* is a “concession ” As is not massacring people, apparently, suggesting unwarranted aggression is the natural state of affairs https://t.co/KRoSfZFFnj — Facts Central (@StillDelvingH) November 26, 2025

5.

The concession is the robber that is stabbing the victim will stop stabbing. But they get to keep what they stole. ‍♂️ — Yinoma2001 (@Yinoma2001) November 26, 2025

6.

So Ukraine gives up everything and the invader gives up nothing, even taking Ukraine’s territories as a prize. If this isn’t Kompromat in full display, I’ll never know what is. Putin has such dirt on Trump that he’s terrified. And Europe’s existence is threatened because of it. — Andy Flemming (@andyflemming) November 26, 2025

7.

I don't care how many of their drunken orcs got thrown into the wood chipper, Russia didn't "earn" any Ukrainian territory — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) November 25, 2025

8.

Concessions, Jim, but not as we know it… pic.twitter.com/uv7J8w3zfp — TontKowalski (@Tontkowalski) November 26, 2025

9.

I need everyone to understand how dangerous and insane this rhetoric is. Why do these negotiations start from the point that russia is entitled to committing genocide and taking land? Why are we acting as if them stopping this is any sort of concession? https://t.co/fyccGR9zZE — Андрій (@Andriy1927) November 26, 2025

10.

Has someone tried to explain to him that it's usually expected from all parties involved to cease fire in a ceasefire? — PixelPlatoon (@PixelPlatoon80) November 26, 2025

11.

12.

The only reason why Russia cares so much about Ukraine not joining NATO in peace agreements is because they’re actively looking to invade them again in the future — Slazac (@TrueSlazac) November 25, 2025

13.

The Russians are making concessions. Their big concession is that they will end the war and not annex any more territories — Trump, Putin's best man. Look, if you look at the current state of affairs, you'll see that everything is moving in one direction. So, ultimately, this is… pic.twitter.com/LFFtUFAPNi — Jürgen Nauditt (@jurgen_nauditt) November 26, 2025

14.

America, what kind of intellectual low-flyer have you made your president? — m-dat (@mdatjabasa) November 26, 2025

15.

OH – MY – GOD!!! REPORTER: What kinds of concessions are the Russians going to have to make? TRUMP: They're making concessions; their big concession is they stop fighting and they don't take any more land. After blaming Biden, he cruelly blabbers, "It's too bad." Wtf. pic.twitter.com/kmsS8vj1l7 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 26, 2025

This is the elephant in the room that Trump’s government is studiously ignoring.

Ukraine is one of the simplest black and white geo-political conflicts. Many conflicts are not so black and white but it is objectively true that Russia invaded Ukraine in an entirely unprovoked & illegal war of imperial aggression. Anyone who can't see that is immoral. — RGill (@robggill) November 23, 2025

READ MORE

The Ukraine ‘peace deal’ has been criticised as outrageously pro-Russian and no-one said it better than the Finnish PM

Source Acyn Image Screengrab