Videos anti-woke London takedowns

An anti-woke warrior took a trip down London’s ‘infamous’ Oxford Street to show how dangerous it is and was owned into next year

John Plunkett. Updated November 27th, 2025

Like us you might very well not have come across Kurt Caz – @gegenhazt over on TikTok – before, but you’ll definitely know the type.

He appears to be some sort of anti-woke warrior ranting at pride flags, ‘two tier policing’ and ‘Soviet Britain’, but most of all using his right to free speech to moan how there’s no such thing as free speech.

He’s also pant-wittingly worried about London’s ‘infamous’ Oxford Street which he uses this video to portray as some kind of crime-riddled no go zone. And it really is quite the watch.

And we’re glad to say they got all the responses they deserved.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2