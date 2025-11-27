An anti-woke warrior took a trip down London’s ‘infamous’ Oxford Street to show how dangerous it is and was owned into next year

Videos anti-woke London takedowns

Like us you might very well not have come across Kurt Caz – @gegenhazt over on TikTok – before, but you’ll definitely know the type.

He appears to be some sort of anti-woke warrior ranting at pride flags, ‘two tier policing’ and ‘Soviet Britain’, but most of all using his right to free speech to moan how there’s no such thing as free speech.

He’s also pant-wittingly worried about London’s ‘infamous’ Oxford Street which he uses this video to portray as some kind of crime-riddled no go zone. And it really is quite the watch.

AVOID this place in London! pic.twitter.com/syIVQ1QgzW — Essex Bloke (@EssexgoonerMr) November 26, 2025

And we’re glad to say they got all the responses they deserved.

1.

Imagine shitting yourself walking down Oxford Street. Soppy cunt https://t.co/zOfzM8gTgo — European Bob (@EuropeanBob7) November 26, 2025

2.

This guy is a fucking moron. A fire engine goes past and he thinks it’s a sign of something other than a fire. Avoid Oxford Street? One of the busiest streets in London for shopping? Fucking knob. — Wagane (@andyhards) November 26, 2025

3.

this is, no exaggeration, one of the most pathetic things I’ve ever seen https://t.co/MOgMZdOExZ — Richard (@gamray) November 26, 2025

4.

Fire engine drives by, “it’s just kicked off” lol muppet. — Stinkfinger (@ALemarquer) November 26, 2025

5.

Imagine recording and rewatching that then thinking “I’ll post this and people wil see what a dangerous place Oxford Street is” — fell (@fellbytheway) November 26, 2025

6.