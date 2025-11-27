This clip of Robert F Kennedy Jr saying wifi gives people ‘leaky brains’ just went viral and these 13 A++ comebacks all sent out the right signal

US RFK Jr.

He’s been in the job a while now but it still beggars belief to write the words American health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr.

And we’ve just got a new exhibit A in the reasons why it melts our brain, Trump’s right hand medical man confidently telling everyone who would listen that WiFi is f-cking everyone up.

It’s from a Joe Rogan podcast back in the day – 2003, since you ask – but no less jaw-dropping for it

Joe Rogan: “So what do you think WiFi is doing to us? Since it’s everywhere.” RFK Jr: “I think it degrades your mitochondria. And it opens your blood brain barrier.” pic.twitter.com/aGjZMlzzoQ — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) November 25, 2025

And one of the most disturbing aspects was how many people are happy to buy this hook, line and sinker.

Wifi is killing you pic.twitter.com/4ysZ1PSUD9 — illuminatibot (@iluminatibot) November 19, 2025

Fortunately for us – and this post – there was no shortage of people only too happy to put them straight, invariably in the most entertaining way possible.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Number of humans included in studies on WiFi radiation causing mitochondrial damage or BBB opening = 0 Number of children included in studies showing vaccines do not cause autism = over 7 million https://t.co/1aGGhUmY3T — Dr. Catharine Young (@DrCatharineY) November 26, 2025

2.

Alternate headline: two complete morons talk about something they have never studied and have absolutely no idea what they’re talking about. — Gus Fring III (@NorthbyNrthwst) November 26, 2025

3.

RFK Jr on WiFi “I think it degrades your mitochondria. And it opens your blood brain barrier.” Just gibberish He just makes stuff up to sound scientific But it’s absolute horse https://t.co/AzEA5EuOaU — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) November 26, 2025

4.

He’s going to blame WiFi for autism now isn’t he? — this_is_easy (@this_is_easy) November 26, 2025

5.

What does 14 years of heroin do to your brain though?

Asking for a friend… https://t.co/1rQ0AYeCDu — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) November 26, 2025

6.