This outrageously bigoted complaint about an Irish nightclub was a self-own visible from space and basically the entire internet said the same thing

Time to cross the Irish Sea now and one clubgoer who’s not impressed, it would appear, that this nightclub isn’t exclusively full of white people.

This is what a typical Irish nightclub looks like in 2025. A handful of Irish women surrounded by dozens of mostly African men. Where are the Fighting Irish??? ☘️ pic.twitter.com/NXY3t24rov — Cillian (@CilComLFC) November 24, 2025

So far, so bigoted.

Fortunately for them there was someone on hand to shed a little bit of light (not that his views required any more illuminating, obviously).

It’s an African club night you absolute fcuking melt… — MCheeseknife (@CheeseknifeM) November 25, 2025

But did that make them feel any better? No, of course it didn’t.

Why, exactly, is there an “African nightclub” in Ireland??? The last time I checked, Ireland is not on the continent of Africa. Were there not any nightclubs in Africa that those “Brothas” could get into??? — Cillian (@CilComLFC) November 25, 2025

And we’re glad he didn’t, in a way, because this latest outburst got entirely the responses it deserved, and supremely satisfying it was too.

1.

I live 4200km from Ireland and I walk past this place every day https://t.co/t7yOqNQrjS pic.twitter.com/jl5a7dkr8e — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) November 26, 2025

2.

There are Irish pubs all over the world https://t.co/da583PtdWX — bob (@Robbie_OR) November 26, 2025

3.

irish bars exist all over the world. why shouldn’t there be african club nights in ireland? — séamussssss (@gunnerineirinn) November 26, 2025

4.

Yeh. It's not like there's any Irish pubs anywhere outside Ireland. — name cannot be blank (@Myerla23) November 26, 2025

5.

There is at least one Irish pub in 160 of the 195 recognised countries in the world. Jog on. https://t.co/xptfYMgYjv — Mr. Brightside (@phantomdd87) November 26, 2025

6.

He said African club night, not African nightclub you gobshite. You go to irish pubs in Lanzarote? — Fudin mali ⚜ (@TemsiKitabami) November 26, 2025

7.

Why, exactly, is there an “Irish pub” in Ghana?? The last time I checked, Ireland is not on the continent of Africa. Were there not any pubs in Ireland that those “lads”could get into?? pic.twitter.com/3Bt6rVIuW6 — . (@Unique_ident) November 26, 2025

8.

Man I'm in the Florida panhandle and I saw 5 Irish pubs today. Stfu — Alex Grill (@Curlybeard7) November 27, 2025

9.

Wrap up this whining before 12PM GMT tomorrow. I’m sick of you underachieving morons finding a new thing to whine about everyday. Get a life. https://t.co/3sRrE8ZCWj — Awunwan Itiaba (@Ms_Ibia) November 26, 2025

