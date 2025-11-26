US tv

A TV news reporter magnificently owned the men trolling her by reading out their comments on air and had everyone cheering

John Plunkett. Updated November 26th, 2025

A TV news reporter has gone wildly viral after taking down the men relentlessly trolling her online by reading out their comments on live TV.

Full disclosure – we don’t have a world of context at our fingertips right now but very possibly you don’t need it because it’s all about the comments right?

Wrong, it’s all about @CarissaCodelTV) because, well, watch!

And she wasn’t finished there.

Or there.

Or there!

But that’s probably enough already. And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

Source @CarissaCodelTV