A TV news reporter magnificently owned the men trolling her by reading out their comments on air and had everyone cheering

A TV news reporter has gone wildly viral after taking down the men relentlessly trolling her online by reading out their comments on live TV.

Full disclosure – we don’t have a world of context at our fingertips right now but very possibly you don’t need it because it’s all about the comments right?

Wrong, it’s all about @CarissaCodelTV) because, well, watch!

Again, sorry about the 67 thing pic.twitter.com/kksi9Dqq56 — Carissa Codel (@CarissaCodelTV) November 25, 2025

And she wasn’t finished there.

Or there.

Or there!

But that’s probably enough already. And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

2.

I have written this one down https://t.co/oc2HmsWUyh pic.twitter.com/pSIapqeSEq — Squirrel Matador (@BudLightSadness) November 26, 2025

3.

My mouth literally dropped pic.twitter.com/zyEdxyONBa — Koba • (@Someth1ngUndone) November 26, 2025

4.

I’m sorry but “Fe Fi Fo Yum” was a BAR — Komaki Tiger Droppa (@Aswitch) November 26, 2025

5.

I can’t believe you are not in jail for animal cruelty, it’s illegal to be dragging a donkey like that. — Big Jay (@jazer1776) October 29, 2025

6.

Almost had me believing you were 6’5” for a second there tbh pic.twitter.com/EGkrGf42my — L. Put O (@SuperKamiGuru87) November 26, 2025

7.

Damn she’s tall too? — ⚓️ (@bluhfnr24) November 25, 2025

Source @CarissaCodelTV