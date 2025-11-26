A TV news reporter magnificently owned the men trolling her by reading out their comments on air and had everyone cheering
A TV news reporter has gone wildly viral after taking down the men relentlessly trolling her online by reading out their comments on live TV.
Full disclosure – we don’t have a world of context at our fingertips right now but very possibly you don’t need it because it’s all about the comments right?
Wrong, it’s all about @CarissaCodelTV) because, well, watch!
Again, sorry about the 67 thing pic.twitter.com/kksi9Dqq56
— Carissa Codel (@CarissaCodelTV) November 25, 2025
And she wasn’t finished there.
— Carissa Codel (@CarissaCodelTV) October 28, 2025
Or there.
— Carissa Codel (@CarissaCodelTV) November 10, 2025
Or there!
But that’s probably enough already. And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.
1.
She’s hilarious and charming https://t.co/ktN62A5iRT
— Bryearn (@bewarebryan) November 26, 2025
2.
I have written this one down https://t.co/oc2HmsWUyh pic.twitter.com/pSIapqeSEq
— Squirrel Matador (@BudLightSadness) November 26, 2025
3.
My mouth literally dropped pic.twitter.com/zyEdxyONBa
— Koba • (@Someth1ngUndone) November 26, 2025
4.
I’m sorry but “Fe Fi Fo Yum” was a BAR
— Komaki Tiger Droppa (@Aswitch) November 26, 2025
5.
I can’t believe you are not in jail for animal cruelty, it’s illegal to be dragging a donkey like that.
— Big Jay (@jazer1776) October 29, 2025
6.
Almost had me believing you were 6’5” for a second there tbh pic.twitter.com/EGkrGf42my
— L. Put O (@SuperKamiGuru87) November 26, 2025
7.
Damn she’s tall too?
— ⚓️ (@bluhfnr24) November 25, 2025
