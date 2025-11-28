Entertainment bigots lbc

There’s not enough facepalm in the world for this LBC caller who insisted that Brighton’s Muslim mayor had cancelled a Union Flag exhibition, even after learning that the mayor isn’t Muslim

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 28th, 2025

A planned exhibition in Brighton’s Jubilee Library has been cancelled by the council over fears the main exhibit – Gil Mualem-Doron’s anti-racist interpretation of the Union Flag – could cause offence, and even put the safety of the public and staff at risk.

While they weren’t forthcoming with details about where the risk might originate, it’s worth noting that a council workman in Manchester was attacked by someone who mistakenly believed he was taking down an England flag. Other far-right commentators have been known to burn pride flags, and have taken great exception to interpretations of their preferred flags.

LBC’s Ben Kentish discussed the decision on his show, prompting caller Lorna to share her wild conspiracy theory.

“The Mayor of Brighton is a Muslim.”

“Amanda Grimshaw?”

“No, no. No. In which case, it’s the deputy who is a Muslim.”

“What you’re saying is the Muslim man who’s got an accent must be somehow behind this.”

“All I’m saying is there are an awful lot of students down there who are very left wing.”

Lorna’s obsession with the former Mayor of Brighton, Mohammed Asaduzzaman, didn’t lead her to check his name, whether he was still mayor, or had anything to do with the decision to cancel the display – but, hey …left-wing students!

People had one or two thoughts about Lorna.

Relatable.

