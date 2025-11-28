There’s not enough facepalm in the world for this LBC caller who insisted that Brighton’s Muslim mayor had cancelled a Union Flag exhibition, even after learning that the mayor isn’t Muslim

Entertainment bigots lbc

A planned exhibition in Brighton’s Jubilee Library has been cancelled by the council over fears the main exhibit – Gil Mualem-Doron’s anti-racist interpretation of the Union Flag – could cause offence, and even put the safety of the public and staff at risk.

An anti-racist library exhibition featuring a reimagined union flag has been cancelled because #Brighton and #Hove City Council fears that it may inadvertently upset minority groups … https://t.co/lE2eVb25G8 pic.twitter.com/11yJduAeB0 — Brighton & Hove News (@bhcitynews) November 21, 2025

While they weren’t forthcoming with details about where the risk might originate, it’s worth noting that a council workman in Manchester was attacked by someone who mistakenly believed he was taking down an England flag. Other far-right commentators have been known to burn pride flags, and have taken great exception to interpretations of their preferred flags.

House!! It’s all in here – woke, gay, communist, women’s football. Appeasing lesbians. What do I win. pic.twitter.com/jW7MLcrL6b — Brendan May (@bmay) March 22, 2024

LBC’s Ben Kentish discussed the decision on his show, prompting caller Lorna to share her wild conspiracy theory.

‘The Mayor of Brighton is a Muslim.’

‘… Amanda Grimshaw?’ A Union flag exhibition in Brighton has been cancelled and caller Lorna thinks she knows why. pic.twitter.com/kLqWeg4IpK — LBC (@LBC) November 26, 2025

“The Mayor of Brighton is a Muslim.” “Amanda Grimshaw?” “No, no. No. In which case, it’s the deputy who is a Muslim.”

“What you’re saying is the Muslim man who’s got an accent must be somehow behind this.” “All I’m saying is there are an awful lot of students down there who are very left wing.”

Lorna’s obsession with the former Mayor of Brighton, Mohammed Asaduzzaman, didn’t lead her to check his name, whether he was still mayor, or had anything to do with the decision to cancel the display – but, hey …left-wing students!

People had one or two thoughts about Lorna.

1.

Lorna's a racist, simple as that. She reminds me of the David Walliams character from Little Britain, who vomits if she's given anything made by ethnic people. — Nunya Bisnis (@NunyaBisnis9) November 26, 2025

2.

This is a wild conversation. You just know that she read something somewhere and just regurgitated it. "The mayor of Brighton is a Muslim" "Amanda Grimshaw?". The excitement when she heard a Muslim name pic.twitter.com/h1ih7w5mui — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) November 27, 2025

3.

She probably believes that this is a mosque! pic.twitter.com/ArAeGGou4K — Dr Fred Mellon (@fred_mellon) November 27, 2025

4.

Lorna, I think the "very left wing" of Brighton would have enjoyed the Union flag exhibit given its anti-racism themes.https://t.co/5J1fj5nDKT — Kay Marie (@ColdMotherWall) November 26, 2025

5.

There is no Deputy Mayor at present. Ty Galvin (white British) resigned on 12 November. A new deputy will be appointed in December. — James Williams (@edujdw) November 26, 2025

6.

I hope the presenter went on to say: "And if the mayor was Muslim, then that's perfectly acceptable, and it's perfectly unacceptable you raise it as evidence of anything nefarious." In the same way we would vis-a-vis Jewish Britons. Otherwise, we're just mainstreaming hate. https://t.co/axoPIy5PJC — ᴅʀ. ʜ.ᴀ. ʜᴇʟʟʏᴇʀ ⚜️ (@hahellyer) November 26, 2025

7.

Lorna, like many elderly racists (looking at you Mr Farage), spouts utter bullshit like its gospel. Far too thick to admit she's misinformed, and idiots like her are able to vote in elections and help decide who should run our government for 5 years. https://t.co/BfNE6FdBT4 — Adam Wotherspoon (@adam_spoon) November 27, 2025

8.

These the people that fall for reforms lies — Dr DrillChester MBiol,PhD (@mikemadeit_) November 27, 2025

9.

thick

with a posh accent

is still thick…

eh Jacob pic.twitter.com/WUyMLK3gXj — Mark Eaton (@MarkEat66291584) November 26, 2025

10.

Lorna sounds like she watches GBNews, reads the Daily Mail and gave her £25 to Nigel Farage. https://t.co/3kLxgN3K5Q — David Higgs (@TheDavidHiggs) November 27, 2025

11.

*Here is my racism, I'm gonna shape some words round it, till it fits ..*

Horrid old cow. https://t.co/mKVUdBHz9G — Mrs J T Beckett CEng MCIBSE (@carbonsaveruk) November 28, 2025

12.

People like this is why we can’t have satire like The Thick of It anymore https://t.co/nAK1nRi1Xh — Haaris Aytishaam Mahmood 'Squishi' Qureshi BSc MA (@imaginewizard) November 27, 2025

13.

Thank goodness for @BenKentish 90% of his fellow @LBC presenters would have jollied along with this level of rank racism and Islamophobia. So thank you Ben, I wish you were on in the afternoons — helen (@Hel3nrose) November 27, 2025

14.

It reminds me of the saying: “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool, than to speak and remove all doubt.” — GreyMattersTherapy (@GreyTherapy) November 27, 2025

Relatable.

Love when Racist or Ignorant people call up LBC and get put in their place with correct information. https://t.co/bDnT8sLl1R — Mac (@OfficialMrMac) November 26, 2025

READ MORE

An LBC caller told James O’Brien schools should teach about dinosaurs not climate change and his A comeback was a proper humdinger

Source LBC Image Screengrab