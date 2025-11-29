This guy in an England flag hat got very upset in his local Tesco about “Evergreen Trees” and was heckled all the way to the North Pole

News christmas Culture war

Another day, another video of someone getting outraged about Tesco’s Christmas tree offerings.

We’re now into week three (Four? Five? Who can even tell anymore!) of the entirely silly “controversy” over Tesco’s selling of “Evergreen Trees”.

Cut to this brave soldier, who visited his local Tesco dressed in England flag paraphernalia to harass an employee about the boxes labelled “Evergreen Trees”.

Yer da, goes around Tesco asking for the manager to complain about Christmas trees. pic.twitter.com/YEWjlgEpoQ — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) November 28, 2025

FYI Tesco has said they offer a range of artificial trees (some labelled as Christmas trees) and that the “evergreen tree” label is to let customers know what type of tree is in the box.

Still, that didn’t stop this unknown fella going off on one, with the usual “it’s a disgrace” and “is this a Muslim Tesco?” witticisms thrown in. The video has been shared a lot on social media over the last few days.

You’ll be glad to hear the guy has been roundly mocked online for his antics.

1.

Need to acknowledge he dressed up in his flag costume to add to the seriousness of his complaint. — Dark C (@Andherewego__) November 28, 2025

2.

Just a reminder that the attention seeking Tesco odd ball is a grifting liar.

https://t.co/mqXIrutPXl pic.twitter.com/bXdkbeoJ6n — ❔ (@upinsmoke000) November 29, 2025

3.

Imagine how sad your life has to be in order to be charging about a Tesco while recording and moaning about the text on the box of a plastic Christmas tree. https://t.co/OBDRedIeSv — Rob McDowall AMRSPH FRSA (@robmcd85) November 29, 2025

4.

How far down the rabbit hole do you have to go to someone manage to convince yourself that their is a Muslim conspiracy to cancel Christmas. Fucking toad. https://t.co/wuJlZS2SD0 — Umair Naim (@RedUmie) November 28, 2025

5.

Omg this is so embarrassing pic.twitter.com/IWhgyNzo5R — buns (@desigotdone) November 28, 2025

6.

Some weirdo on tiktok — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) November 28, 2025

7.

A tree from Tesco 30 years ago btw . pic.twitter.com/quGhprqJ4t — Barry R (@MagnumPI242) November 28, 2025

8.

‘Like a Pinecone Cowboy’ Check out Pablo Tescobra here doing his bit for the Fir Right https://t.co/YaJPUFXuRv — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) November 28, 2025

9.

10.

The internet was a mistake because pathetic small town losers now think they're part of a gang https://t.co/WTiueqe99e — Ben-Jamin' (@BenjaminRonaldA) November 28, 2025

11.

Funniest thing I've seen today. What an absolutely throbbing knobhead https://t.co/4GMnb23YVR — Dan (@leathergregory) November 28, 2025

12.

13.

Evergreen" is a product descriptor; some are called "Winter Pine," "ALPINE TREE," etc. This isn't new this year either. The store's are still selling Christmas trees and has signs saying "Merry Christmas, every where all checkouts also has "Merry Christmas above the till screens… pic.twitter.com/7sqUZiHpBn — Ton1lea (@mcgranaghan90) November 28, 2025

14.

Hard to believe there are so many unserious adults on this beautiful island.

Buy your cheap China-made plastic elsewhere then. https://t.co/dRr8vZa1CB — Wale Gates (@walegates) November 28, 2025

15.

No way he’s crying because Tesco simply let people know the type of tree inside the box lmao pic.twitter.com/Kih9gly9Ed — Imran (@Im_K1992) November 28, 2025

16.

17.

I’ve seen fellas ask to buy pictures of girls poo on here, but this is genuinly the most pathetic thing I’ve seen https://t.co/BIZjcj7P5u — Joe (@joextweet) November 28, 2025

