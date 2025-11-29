News christmas Culture war

This guy in an England flag hat got very upset in his local Tesco about “Evergreen Trees” and was heckled all the way to the North Pole

Michael White. Updated November 29th, 2025

Another day, another video of someone getting outraged about Tesco’s Christmas tree offerings.

We’re now into week three (Four? Five? Who can even tell anymore!) of the entirely silly “controversy” over Tesco’s selling of “Evergreen Trees”.

Cut to this brave soldier, who visited his local Tesco dressed in England flag paraphernalia to harass an employee about the boxes labelled “Evergreen Trees”.

FYI Tesco has said they offer a range of artificial trees (some labelled as Christmas trees) and that the “evergreen tree” label is to let customers know what type of tree is in the box.

Still, that didn’t stop this unknown fella going off on one, with the usual “it’s a disgrace” and “is this a Muslim Tesco?” witticisms thrown in. The video has been shared a lot on social media over the last few days.

You’ll be glad to hear the guy has been roundly mocked online for his antics.

