The usual suspects had their tinsel in a twist over the packaging of Tesco’s Christmas trees, and got fact-checked into the New Year

It’s official. We’re well and truly into the ‘Spotting the War on Christmas’ season, with the usual suspects accusing anyone and everyone of losing the meaning of the season.

You probably spotted mayoral hopeful Ant Middleton calling out Sadiq Khan because London’s Christmas tree is too Christmassy.

As I’ve said before! Pure damage control PR stunts. Khans team is on damage control overload. Who remembers Londons Christmas tree last year!

Too little, too late Khan. You don’t fool us, you fool… https://t.co/X4S5ITVRA0 — Ant Middleton (@antmiddleton) November 16, 2025

Of course, the annual panning of the Christmas ads has been in full swing, partly thanks to the presence of a hijabi in the M&S offer.

It’s not even December, yet we could go on and on with the list of complaints about decorations, greetings, and occasionally, reports of people taking offence at mince pies.

Tesco found itself directly in the firing line when the Britain is Broken account lost it over the packaging of their Christmas trees.

Fresh from poppy outrage month, the right-wingers leapt onto that bandwagon like Santa’s reindeer onto a snowy roof.

Then another mayoral hopeful, Susan Hall, stepped up.

Britain’s so-called strictest headteacher, Katharine Birbalsingh, had her say.

We’d have been disappointed if the man who took his turn as the leader of UKIP for five months in 2017 to 2018, Mr Henry Bolton, hadn’t got involved.

The list goes on …GB News, Andrew Bridgen, The Jackal (not that one), Basil the Great (but not ‘Mouse Detective’, sadly) and Camilla Tominey, to name but a few. Accordingly, and almost inevitably, Community Notes got involved.

Unlike the Christmas Outrage Crew, most tweeters spotted the problems straight away.

1.

“You boy – nip to Tesco’s and get me a Christmas tree without Christmas written on it. pic.twitter.com/pVqAe5nBqD — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) November 17, 2025

2.

Tesco are no longer celebrating Christmas. They're called CHRISTMAS TREES and always have been.

Disgusting!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/k6WNrYdBRE — Florence Lox (@floboflo) November 16, 2025

3.

Cat check: The display has "Merry Christmas" in a large font. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 17, 2025

4.

Purchased this at Tesco today. No mention of Christmas anywhere on it – Woke madness. pic.twitter.com/cIAkXHKmW2 — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) November 16, 2025

5.

Check out Pablo Tescobar here lying for likes about Tesco not selling Christmas trees because of ‘woke’ Transcendental space moron Susan Hall strikes again ‍♂️ https://t.co/P0Y6dunX5P — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) November 16, 2025

6.

No Susan If you actually experience Tesco online they are all Christmas Christmas Christmas Christmas For the love of god stop rage baiting the public with misinformation. pic.twitter.com/jclxQ82QQ1 — fruit n fibre (@MorePeasNorma) November 16, 2025

7.

Some self-styled 'patriotic' accounts on here are trying to claim Tesco are 'no longer celebrating Christmas.' They are, of course, lying pic.twitter.com/U56eHHnRBf — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) November 17, 2025

8.

Yes they’ve completely stopped using the word ‘Christmas’ haven’t they pic.twitter.com/kxN4L5uiqF — Nick Spragg (@Nick_Spragg) November 16, 2025

9.

I would be very concerned with myself if I was so stupid that I had to be told that this was a Christmas tree. https://t.co/UkP6ygWDvt — Miffy (@miffythegamer) November 16, 2025

10.