The usual suspects had their tinsel in a twist over the packaging of Tesco’s Christmas trees, and got fact-checked into the New Year

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 18th, 2025

It’s official. We’re well and truly into the ‘Spotting the War on Christmas’ season, with the usual suspects accusing anyone and everyone of losing the meaning of the season.

You probably spotted mayoral hopeful Ant Middleton calling out Sadiq Khan because London’s Christmas tree is too Christmassy.

Of course, the annual panning of the Christmas ads has been in full swing, partly thanks to the presence of a hijabi in the M&S offer.

So M&S have gone all WOKE in their Christmas adverts by including people who clearly DON’T celebrate Christmas Image included is a screenshot of the M&S advert showing a woman in a Muslim headscarf standing next to Dawn French

It’s not even December, yet we could go on and on with the list of complaints about decorations, greetings, and occasionally, reports of people taking offence at mince pies.

Tesco found itself directly in the firing line when the Britain is Broken account lost it over the packaging of their Christmas trees.

TESCO ARE NO LONGER CELEBRATING CHRISTMAS❗️ Their Christmas trees are now called Evergreen trees @Tesco do better.... With images of Tesco Christmas trees in boxes marked Evergreen

Fresh from poppy outrage month, the right-wingers leapt onto that bandwagon like Santa’s reindeer onto a snowy roof.

Then another mayoral hopeful, Susan Hall, stepped up.

No no no @Tesco they are CHRISTMAS TREES!

Britain’s so-called strictest headteacher, Katharine Birbalsingh, had her say.

What is wrong with white people? Is the white guilt hiding in the presents under the evergreen tree? Hint * It is a Christmas tree… Tree boxes in Tesco labelled evergreen

We’d have been disappointed if the man who took his turn as the leader of UKIP for five months in 2017 to 2018, Mr Henry Bolton, hadn’t got involved.

For the attention of all UK retailers… these are Christmas trees. "Christ's Mass," is a shortened version of the Old English term “Cristes Maesse”. This phrase means "Mass of Christ" and was first recorded in 1038. The evergreen tree has been associated with Christianity since the 16th century. @Tesco it’s a fair question to ask why you are undermining this ancient Christian tradition? With 4 images of Christmas trees

The list goes on …GB News, Andrew Bridgen, The Jackal (not that one), Basil the Great (but not ‘Mouse Detective’, sadly) and Camilla Tominey, to name but a few. Accordingly, and almost inevitably, Community Notes got involved.

Misleading. Tesco still sells and advertises “Christmas trees” and is running a 2025 Christmas campaign; some artificial tree boxes use “Evergreen” as a product descriptor, not a decision to stop celebrating Christmas.

Unlike the Christmas Outrage Crew, most tweeters spotted the problems straight away.

