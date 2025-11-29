This terrifying advert is a powerful reminder to parents not to over-share details about their children on social media

News online safety social media

How parents and leaders keep children safe online in an increasingly digital world is one of the defining – and scariest – topics of our time.

The UK has brought in the Online Safety Act to try to mitigate some of the risks and there have been similar moves in other places too, such as Australia and Ireland.

In fact, this week Ireland’s Data Protection Commission released a powerful advert which chillingly captures some of what it means when parents (over)share their children’s lives on social media.

Guys!! My husband shared this with me and I was weak It’s actually so true Please watch and learn! pic.twitter.com/uBTlIBlfb3 — The small chops lady (@miss_she_du) November 26, 2025

In the 40-second video, entitled ‘Pause Before You Post’, we see a young girl named Éabha in a shopping centre with her parents. They encounter a group of different strange adults who seem to know intimate details about the child and her activities – from her age, her hobbies and even when she might be left alone.

The video has gone viral across different social media platforms (the irony isn’t lost on anyone), and it has provoked a huge reaction.

1.

This is a brilliant ad that perfectly demonstrates why I do not post about my children online. If this ad makes you feel uncomfortable, good, because this is what it looks like. https://t.co/PSnZTlHsJz — Tops (@SincerelyTops) November 26, 2025

2.

My chest oooscared me so bad — GUINEAFOWL-BY-AMORI (@AmoriGuineafowl) November 26, 2025

3.

Many people do not think about e-safety. All they care about is social media validation, "awww…your child is cute," and they continue to expose innocent kids ignorantly. There's a reason social media age is 18+. — Shorr@ri (@Olusholasoyoye) November 27, 2025

4.

People still post bathtime photos of their children very irritating — Ghostly☂️ (@xSheghostly) November 27, 2025

5.

said this on IG already but i recently did a double take at a child thinking I knew her before realising I just followed her mum online & had seen her in content. everyone got an unfollow that day https://t.co/bMJIwN63RF — Beth McColl (@imbethmccoll) November 26, 2025

6.

These adults need to invest in a photo album and a journal. I never understood the need to share information about your child with strangers. https://t.co/7BSzAIfStF — Missstubbornasalways (@Astoldbyafairy) November 26, 2025

7.

This also goes for people who post their kids with emojis on their faces thinking it’s protecting them. If you can identify the parents, name, dob, and city, you can identify the child. May aswell not bother‍♀️ https://t.co/GhfHKFbZq6 — Highway Unicorn (@ilovearsenal02) November 27, 2025

8.

Going to send this video under the posts of people sharing pictures of their newborns and their kids especially on twitter of all places.. — 4riii (@DeepMatrix03) November 27, 2025

9.

Honestly, we need to do better as parents — Fran___ka (@Franca_Ebho) November 26, 2025

10.

This is a really powerful advert. I hope it makes people think twice about how much their share about their children online. https://t.co/c6r7OXc1oe — Tommy ‍♂️ (@ProudlyPastoral) November 28, 2025

11.

I agreed with my wife when my kids were born that we would never share their pictures or real names online. https://t.co/e8kpxb7Rdv — Osaretin Victor Asemota (@asemota) November 26, 2025

12.

My sister used to post everything her kids did. Anyone looking at her Facebook could find out her kids' full names, school, where they did extra-curriculars, everything about them. It worried me so much, especially when she'd post pics of my niece in skimpy dance costumes https://t.co/yMhwsMavDE — Mel Young-and-free ️‍⚧️️‍ (@Melmoo80) November 26, 2025

13.

Finally, a campaign against this. If you want to keep a memoir for them, lock the account so strangers don’t have access to what you’re posting and you can control who follows the page. https://t.co/7UdVlyV3pK — Rabome’s mother (@jumiliciouz) November 26, 2025

14.

You all know I’ve been banging on about for years. It’s as valid for professionals as parents – STOP POSTING CHILDREN ONLINE! https://t.co/kVmlHdHurw — Nicky Hill (@nickyjanehill) November 27, 2025

15.

On one hand people complain about online abuse and act like the real world is a terrifying place where they're afraid of strangers and the opposite sex. On the other hand, they're sharing everything they hold dare with the people they claim to be afraid of. Unprovoked. https://t.co/YzLu9Wcshi — Skribz (@SkribzSt) November 27, 2025

16.

What a brilliant ad, I’ve never posted my son’s face online, but once in a while I will post videos showing the back of his head but this ad has convinced me to STOP entirely. My son is not content for the world to consume. You have NO idea who is watching https://t.co/lRE0jfLsOY — Ehe (@Mai_veMwana) November 27, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/@miss_she_du