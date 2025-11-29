News online safety social media

This terrifying advert is a powerful reminder to parents not to over-share details about their children on social media

Michael White. Updated November 29th, 2025

How parents and leaders keep children safe online in an increasingly digital world is one of the defining – and scariest – topics of our time.

The UK has brought in the Online Safety Act to try to mitigate some of the risks and there have been similar moves in other places too, such as Australia and Ireland.

In fact, this week Ireland’s Data Protection Commission released a powerful advert which chillingly captures some of what it means when parents (over)share their children’s lives on social media.

In the 40-second video, entitled ‘Pause Before You Post’, we see a young girl named Éabha in a shopping centre with her parents. They encounter a group of different strange adults who seem to know intimate details about the child and her activities – from her age, her hobbies and even when she might be left alone.

The video has gone viral across different social media platforms (the irony isn’t lost on anyone), and it has provoked a huge reaction.

Source: Twitter/X/@miss_she_du