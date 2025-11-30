Pimlico Plumbers ex-pat patriot Charlie Mullins tells British people to abandon the UK for Dubai – 16 responses he can stick in his pipe

News UK Politics

It has been a busy weekend for Pimlico Plumbers founder and Reform party supporter, Charlie Mullins.

Patriotic Charlie – who lives between Spain and Dubai but seems to have a lot of opinions about what’s wrong with Britain – first posted a video in which he threatened to return his OBE unless Rachel Reeves is sacked as Chancellor.

Personal message to Rachel pic.twitter.com/5t5cuXtZaj — Charlie Mullins OBE (@CharlieM_OBE) November 28, 2025

You’ll have to speak up Charlie, we can’t hear you over that wallpaper.

Loyal Charlie then posted on Twitter/X that he was on his way to Dubai to get his residency there – and then urged any “any youngsters or older people, if you can leave the UK go for Dubai you will get a good job have a wonderful lifestyle and live in a safe environment.”

I am on my way to Dubai shortly for Christmas New Year and also to collect my Dubai residency,

I would like to give advice to any youngsters or older people,

if you can leave the UK go for Dubai you will get a good job have a wonderful lifestyle and live in a safe environment… https://t.co/K5ikZj0AkA — Charlie Mullins OBE (@CharlieM_OBE) November 28, 2025

He then reiterated the message on Talk TV.

"She's a very stupid woman! She's as THICK as they come!" Charlie Mullins says disillusioned young people should move to Dubai.@samaramgill @CharlieM_OBE pic.twitter.com/DI3oV3eoAn — Talk (@TalkTV) November 28, 2025

Sure enough, many people heard Charlie’s impassioned plea – and came back with scathing retorts.

Charlie Mullins, who built his fortune on British apprentices, now tells our youth to abandon the country.

Oh Charlie the true thickness is preaching sacrifice from Dubai while your tax avoidance drains public services Britain's youth desperately need.#BBCBreakfast #r4today pic.twitter.com/c05tabOHVX — Sarah Attlee (@AttleeSarah80) November 29, 2025

So Charlie accepts Sharia Law and horrific working practices … interesting.. — Stuart Bourne (@stalwartfilms) November 28, 2025

Poundshop Rod Stewart really shouldn't be calling people thick. — Dr Mariana Claire Marinovic (@DrMarianaClaire) November 29, 2025

And live by Sharia laws you conveniently forgot to mention ffs these idiots do make you laugh moan about the Muslims and the threat of Sharia law in the uk and in the next breath they want you to go and live in a Muslim country that abides rigidly by Sharia laws — Sir samuel morrin .GBH .OHC . (@Sammymorrin1) November 28, 2025

Imagine complaining about Sharia Law in Britain and being overtaken by Muslims, from a country that is literally run by Muslims under Sharia Law… and saying it’s a ‘safe environment’. Oh the irony… pic.twitter.com/qlCXlbspdn — ⚒…Si…⚒ (@djfindus) November 28, 2025

You couldn't make it up. Loads of people seemingly concerned about how many Brits are leaving the UK, and here's an idiot encouraging people to do just that. https://t.co/eT8Wf8Uxcd — ThePeoplePuzzle (@ThePeoplePuzzle) November 29, 2025

Personal message to Charlie:

Send it back anyway, or pay your taxes in the UK like everyone else!!! This country served you well too!

Never forget that! https://t.co/MRltcDGEWJ — 4th July – Tory wipe Out (@snb19692) November 29, 2025

Honestly it’s just bizarre and embarrassing that you think this is some kind of leverage over the government. — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) November 29, 2025

Ah, the 'Patriotic Brit' who's lived in Spain for years, now scuttles off to the playground of the rich, to avoid even more tax. Bye, then, Poundland Rod Stewart. Join your Reform mates. Don't come back. — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) November 28, 2025

Brexit/Reform: all patriotism and grace — Dr Jonathan Foyle  (@JonathanFoyle) November 29, 2025

Charlie, you sold up and moved to Spain last year. So which country has failed you this time – Spain or the UK? Make your mind up mate. Or perhaps you just think it's fashionable right now to sh*t on the country that gave you everything for the first 72 years of your life? — Sam (@SamCKx) November 28, 2025

Sing Do ya think I’m sexy https://t.co/dFBEt9HMX4 — mark gevaux (@theribman) November 29, 2025

Someone’s nana is absolutely fuming, give her a call and check that she’s ok if you know her. https://t.co/ICTZBrolvM — Hyman Roth (@roth_hyman) November 29, 2025

I think he should consider returning that Wallpaper before anything else. https://t.co/fFSTq4BWPv — Marc Riley ⚽️ (@marcrileydj) November 29, 2025

