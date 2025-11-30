News UK Politics

Pimlico Plumbers ex-pat patriot Charlie Mullins tells British people to abandon the UK for Dubai – 16 responses he can stick in his pipe

Michael White. Updated November 30th, 2025

It has been a busy weekend for Pimlico Plumbers founder and Reform party supporter, Charlie Mullins.

Patriotic Charlie – who lives between Spain and Dubai but seems to have a lot of opinions about what’s wrong with Britain – first posted a video in which he threatened to return his OBE unless Rachel Reeves is sacked as Chancellor.

You’ll have to speak up Charlie, we can’t hear you over that wallpaper.

Loyal Charlie then posted on Twitter/X that he was on his way to Dubai to get his residency there – and then urged any “any youngsters or older people, if you can leave the UK go for Dubai you will get a good job have a wonderful lifestyle and live in a safe environment.”

He then reiterated the message on Talk TV.

Sure enough, many people heard Charlie’s impassioned plea – and came back with scathing retorts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Source: Twitter/X/@CharlieM_OBE