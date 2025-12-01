Alex Jones said the US needed to ‘liberate the UK’ from the clutches of Orwellian dystopia and the entirety of Britain said the same thing

US Alex Jones Britain

At the risk of indulging in the sort of supremely irritating truism that will have you rolling your eyes into next week, Britain is not perfect. Far from it, obviously.

But if there are lessons that this country needs to learn (spoiler alert – they are) then they are not the sort of lessons being taught by the rightwing conspiracy fabulist Alex Jones.

We mention Trump’s former right hand man turned whatever the hell he is now after he highlighted the tale of what happened to this particular Brit over on Twitter.

The UK has now become what George Orwell predicted in 1984. A man was arrested by police in Britain after he posted a picture online of himself posing with a gun in the US He was then jailed overnight in a cell and bailed.. “I was told to be careful what I say online and I… pic.twitter.com/IZfZGoEb5l — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 29, 2025

Now some people were saying it’s a rather more complicated than it looks, but that’s not why we’re here. We’re here because it prompted Jones to declare this.

The USA needs to liberate the UK… https://t.co/F3nmyAqR72 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 29, 2025

And no end of Brits were very happy to let Jones know what they thought of that, and for all its faults it really did make you proud to be British.

I’d like to see you try, chubs — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 30, 2025

The UK doesn’t kill its own with guns. The US is killing field. Fuck off. — Geoff Walton (@Geoff_Walton) November 30, 2025

We are fine, thanks — stick to screwing up your own country. — Michael Merrifield (@AstroMikeMerri) November 30, 2025

Still getting fucked. Gotta hurt. pic.twitter.com/o3o9tzcUzZ — Neil Franklin (@NeilFra97674870) November 30, 2025

On a scale of one to a hundred, where is this compared to daily school shootings for being bad? — Flaps OHoolahan (@FlapsO_Hoolahan) November 30, 2025

