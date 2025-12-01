Only one thing Trump hates more than a woman reporter facing him down and that’s two women reporters

US donald trump

As we have no doubt said many times before, there’s only one thing Donald Trump hates than a reporter asking him a question he doesn’t like, and that’s when it’s a woman reporter.

But now we can expand on that! Because it turns out there’s only one thing Trump hates more than a woman reporter facing him down – and that’s when it’s two woman reporters!

Which is exactly what happened when the mostly good people of the White House press corps tried to get to the bottom of the president’s MRI scans in the wake of persistent fears and rumours about his health.

And his barely concealed fury is a delight.

Reporter: Governor Walz called for the release of your MRI results Trump: They were perfect like my phone call where I got impeached. Absolutely perfect. If you want to have it released, I’ll release it. Reporter: Can you tell us what they were looking at? Trump: For what?… pic.twitter.com/gnEeGzJeyZ — Acyn (@Acyn) November 30, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

Well, this pretty much confirms it was his brain. https://t.co/eMlKx1amvL — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 30, 2025

He can’t even answer a question without insulting someone. Sounds like a combative memory care patient — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) November 30, 2025

“What part of your body was the MRI on?” Trump: no idea, but it wasn’t the brain! 90% probability MRI was on his brain. Trump also says it’s ok to release it. Journalists, do your thing. https://t.co/6zxCGUz0oP — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) December 1, 2025

Cognitive tests evaluate memory and reasoning; MRIs evaluate physical structures. Those are not interchangeable. MAGA your president is a dullard now I understand why he loves illiterates. — Theophilus M (@theophilus367) November 30, 2025

He doesn’t know what part of the body they did an MRI on. Sounds plausible. https://t.co/9eKMKjF7Uk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 1, 2025

He’s bragging about a test he doesn’t understand to avoid explaining a test he can’t describe. — Theophilus M (@theophilus367) November 30, 2025

