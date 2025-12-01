US donald trump

Only one thing Trump hates more than a woman reporter facing him down and that’s two women reporters

John Plunkett. Updated December 1st, 2025

As we have no doubt said many times before, there’s only one thing Donald Trump hates than a reporter asking him a question he doesn’t like, and that’s when it’s a woman reporter.

But now we can expand on that! Because it turns out there’s only one thing Trump hates more than a woman reporter facing him down – and that’s when it’s two woman reporters!

Which is exactly what happened when the mostly good people of the White House press corps tried to get to the bottom of the president’s MRI scans in the wake of persistent fears and rumours about his health.

And his barely concealed fury is a delight.

And these people surely said it best.

