Pete Hegseth tried to make a joke about alleged war crimes on Twitter and no one was laughing – 15 dead serious responses

Politics Pete hegseth twitter war crimes

Pete Hegseth loves to troll. Unfortunately, he’s absolutely terrible at it, and his latest misfire was an attempt at humour about the alleged war crime he may or may not have committed.

Hegseth has a thing for bombing first and deflecting questions later and the more people have looked into what happened with the fatal Venezuelan boat strike Hegseth ordered, the more questions it raised.

Specifically, according to reports, a highly unusual second-strike on the survivors of a US boat strike in September on a vessel that was allegedly carrying drugs in international waters.

So what’s a Secretary of Defense, sorry, War to do? Why, shitpost a funny meme, of course.

For your Christmas wish list… pic.twitter.com/pLXzg20SaL — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 1, 2025

Now is a good time to remember that this was from his own Twitter account. There’s no one else to blame. An account that includes these traits in the bio: “Christian | American | Husband | Father | Author | Veteran | SECWAR | My views are my own.”

Twitter had some views of its own as well.

1.

You are so pathetic. The troops think you’re a clown try-hard loser. You’re a joke to everyone. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) December 1, 2025

2.

Are we going to be a country that lets a person meme and shitpost his way out of accountability for alleged war crimes, or do some things still matter? https://t.co/AWdJ8RbJeK — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) December 1, 2025

3.

Shouldn’t they be hanging off the boat asking to be saved and then you killing them anyways? — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) December 1, 2025

4.

we’re ruled by the dumbest, most childish, most evil assholes on earth https://t.co/3eOJfsuVUD — Adam Johnson (@adamjohnsonCHI) December 1, 2025

5.

You’re a sick man — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) (@AdamKinzinger) December 1, 2025

6.

We’re not a serious country anymore — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 1, 2025

7.