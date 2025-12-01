Politics Pete hegseth twitter war crimes

Pete Hegseth tried to make a joke about alleged war crimes on Twitter and no one was laughing – 15 dead serious responses

Saul Hutson. Updated December 1st, 2025

Pete Hegseth loves to troll. Unfortunately, he’s absolutely terrible at it, and his latest misfire was an attempt at humour about the alleged war crime he may or may not have committed.

Hegseth has a thing for bombing first and deflecting questions later and the more people have looked into what happened with the fatal Venezuelan boat strike Hegseth ordered, the more questions it raised.

Specifically, according to reports, a highly unusual second-strike on the survivors of a US boat strike in September on a vessel that was allegedly carrying drugs in international waters.

So what’s a Secretary of Defense, sorry, War to do? Why, shitpost a funny meme, of course.

Now is a good time to remember that this was from his own Twitter account. There’s no one else to blame. An account that includes these traits in the bio: “Christian | American | Husband | Father | Author | Veteran | SECWAR | My views are my own.”

Twitter had some views of its own as well.

