Richard Osman had the A++ final word on Nigel Farage’s denial of school racism claims and it’s just what HIGNFY is here for

John Plunkett. Updated December 1st, 2025

Nigel Farage, you’ll already know by now, has been accused of making racist and antisemitic remarks to multiple people he went to school with, following a Guardian investigation and book by the estimable investigative reporter, Michael Crick.

The Reform UK leader has insisted he ‘never directly racially abused anybody’ in response to the allegations. Asked if he would say categorically that he did not racially abuse fellow pupils, Farage said: ‘I would ever, ever do it in a hurtful or insulting way’ and said he hoped no-one would ever have taken it that way.

The topic was naturally of interest to the good people of Have I Got News For You, where the guest panellists included the great Richard Osman. And as final words go – well, let’s hope it’s not the final word, right? – it was of the A++ variety.

And these people very possibly said it best.

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

Source @implausibleblog