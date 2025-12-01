Richard Osman had the A++ final word on Nigel Farage’s denial of school racism claims and it’s just what HIGNFY is here for

Celebrity HIGNFY nigel farage Richard osman

Nigel Farage, you’ll already know by now, has been accused of making racist and antisemitic remarks to multiple people he went to school with, following a Guardian investigation and book by the estimable investigative reporter, Michael Crick.

The Reform UK leader has insisted he ‘never directly racially abused anybody’ in response to the allegations. Asked if he would say categorically that he did not racially abuse fellow pupils, Farage said: ‘I would ever, ever do it in a hurtful or insulting way’ and said he hoped no-one would ever have taken it that way.

The topic was naturally of interest to the good people of Have I Got News For You, where the guest panellists included the great Richard Osman. And as final words go – well, let’s hope it’s not the final word, right? – it was of the A++ variety.

Richard Ayoade, “Who else has been accused of being pro Russian?” #HIGNFY Ian Hislop, “The former leader of Reform UK in Wales, given 10.5 years” Richard Ayoade, “He was convicted and sent to prison for taking Russian bribes” “What else has come to haunt Nigel Farage?’ Paul… pic.twitter.com/Ne4WidRcWH — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 29, 2025

And these people very possibly said it best.

Love hignfy alway so funny — james r pirie-warsop (@jamespir) November 30, 2025

Richard is a seriously class act. — Lost Track Of Politics (@LTOPolitics) November 30, 2025

I adore Hislop and Merton. Both are very clever. — FionaY (@youfiona) November 30, 2025

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

This shit show is exactly what is wrong with this leftard bias BBC ! — DS (@DEKG66) November 30, 2025

Source @implausibleblog