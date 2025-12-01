Somebody asked what people call the end slice of a loaf of bread, and these 23 variations will utterly boggle your mind

Life r/AskUK

Thanks largely to the internet and social media, we live in an increasingly homogenised country, where everything is becoming very samey, from the things we wear to our accents.

This being the case, it’s nice to know that there are still some regional variations between us, which came to light on the AskUK subreddit, after user Clapd_Frothy327 posed this simple question, and handily illustrated it too:

What do you call the end slice of a loaf of bread? I’ve always called it a nubbon but I don’t know if that’s just my family.

The answers were so diverse and wide-ranging that it makes you proud to be British. Check these out…

‘Crust.’

–Sea-Still5427

‘I knew someone that referred to it as the ‘slut slice’ because everyone touches it but no one wants it.’

–Tough_Bee_1638

‘The ends or end. As in ‘Can I have a sandwich too?’ ‘Yeah but there’s only ends left’.’

–dinobug77

‘The butt.’

–Money_Choice4477

‘Knobby/knobbler or sometimes just knob. The only correct answer.

All the other clowns saying ‘crust’ are wrong. All the slices have crusts. When my kids ask me to ‘cut the crusts off’ they don’t mean the knobbies.’

–stooshie45

‘Always been called the knob end in my family. The bread that is, not myself.’

–PaleAustin

‘Ootsider.

I’ve lived Central Scotland and West Coast all my life and never heard it called anything different. My husband is from Lothians and he calls it the ootsider as well.’

–ChokedPanda

‘The heel. This post is the first time I’ve ever considered that anyone would call it otherwise. I guess one doesn’t discuss heels of bread often enough to find out in conversation.’

–MorningSquare5882

‘I know this is the word for it but I always forget it, so I end up calling it the ‘foot’.’

–Swimming_Student7990

‘Topper. For both ends, lol.’

–ConducingSoup20

‘Finally! Someone with the right name for it. Best said with a Bristolian accent: Toppuuuur.’

‘The bum end.’

–VxDeva80