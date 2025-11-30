Entertainment michael gove Michael rosen

Michael Gove tried to be clever correcting someone’s spelling – then Michael Rosen came for Gove’s grammar and it was just poetry

Michael White. Updated November 30th, 2025

You have to get up pretty early in the morning to get anything past children’s author and all-round legend Michael Rosen – just ask Kirstie Allsopp.

You can now add former Tory MP and minister, Michael Gove, to the Rosen roasted.

Here’s what happened.

It started a few days ago, when Gove took issue with a stat veteran journalist John Simpson shared about the effect Brexit has had on the UK economy.

That’s when historian William Dalrymple entered the chat.

Gove then tried to turn the argument into one about state education under the previous Tory administrations.

To which Dalrymple replied:

You may notice that he misspelled ‘irreperable/irreparable’ in his reply.

Gove sure did and made a smart comment about it.

Gove wrote:

I think you may need to brush up your spelling. England’s state schools do a brilliant job on teaching good writing skills. You and yours should try them one day

That’s when Michael Rosen popped in and said:

Rosen’s tweet reads:

wonder if Mr Gove meant to leave off a full stop after ‘one day’. I wonder if Mr Gove meant to write ‘brilliant job of teaching’ rather than ‘brilliant job on teaching’. I don’t know, but at least he gave
@DalrympleWill a ticking off for bad spelling. That showed him.

Poetic justice, right?

Oh and Rosen wasn’t done with Gove just yet and took to the politician’s replies.

He also asked Twitter/X’s AI feature Grok for an opinion.

Others seemed to appreciate Rosen’s grammar policing.

And it turns out William Dalrymple was well able to stand up for himself too.

Source: Twitter/X/MichaelRosenYes