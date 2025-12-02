Trump’s Press Secretary said it’s hard to keep up with the fake news coming from the White House, and got roasted for her accidental honesty

US donald trump Karoline Leavitt Pete hegseth

Since early September, the Trump regime has been bombing vessels off the coast of Venezuela, claiming with zero proof that they were drug-running boats on their way to the US.

The lack of due process is one massive problem, but it seems one strike went further into war crime – or simply crime – territory.

According to the Washington Post, the first strike on one of these boats left survivors in the water, but – under orders from Pete Hegseth to “kill everybody” – those survivors were targeted by a second missile.

Host: In a September 2nd strike, Pete Hegseth gave a verbal command to kill everybody on the boat. And we don't know who was on that boat. But after the missile hit, 2 survivors were seen clinging to the wreckage. The commander then ordered a second strike to comply with… pic.twitter.com/Xeh9yyqBSK — FactPost (@factpostnews) December 1, 2025

Trump’s team has struggled to get its story straight.

The President claimed Hegseth denied the second strike happened, and that he (Trump) wouldn’t have authorised it.

WOW: Trump says he wouldn’t have approved a second strike in the Caribbean and Hegseth denied to him that it happened – setting Hegseth to fall on the sword if Congress proves otherwise. Is Trump getting ready to throw Pete under the bus? Tick-tock.⌛️ pic.twitter.com/Xt99Mq9UfC — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 1, 2025

Hegseth pushed the commanding officer under the bus for making any decision regarding the operation.

Pete Hegseth, is bravely accusing Admiral Bradley of authorization the second missile strike while pretending to support him. He’s by far the most chickenshit Sec Def we’ve ever had. pic.twitter.com/3O33hzEcxB — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) December 2, 2025

A reporter from the White House press pack sought clarity …from Karoline Leavitt.

REPORTER: Does the administration deny that that second strike happened, or did it happen and the administration denies that Hegseth gave the order? LEAVITT: The latter. Secretary Hegseth authorized Admiral Bradley to conduct these kinetic strikes. He worked well within his… pic.twitter.com/AAZ0BxrMmc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 1, 2025

She appeared to confirm that a second strike happened, but insisted it was legal. Given that a strike on survivors would absolutely not be legal, someone followed up with a question about that.

FOX: You said the follow up strike was lawful. What law is it that allows no survivors? LEAVITT: The strike was conducted in self defense to protect Americans pic.twitter.com/bCVNMZqqN4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 1, 2025

Ms Leavitt seemed to realise she was out of her depth in the face of even the slightest scrutiny, and handed the hot potato to the so-called Department of War.

BREAKING: After being pressed about how two survivors clinging to a piece of wood in the ocean pose an immediate threat to the United States 1500 miles away, a nervous Karoline Leavitt directs questions to the “Dept. of War.” This is an impeachable offense – and they know it. pic.twitter.com/O8G4ACbCxx — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 1, 2025

Hakeem Jeffries, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, accused the White House of lying.

Jeffries on the WH's explanation of Hegseth's reported double tap strike: "The White House is lying, but that's no surprise, because they lie for a living and the American people know it." pic.twitter.com/ALIFPc13XN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 1, 2025

By an astonishing coincidence, and not at all to deflect attention from the whole war crime thing, or the rapidly approaching deadline for handing over the Epstein Files, Leavitt chose Monday to announce a new White House website feature – the ‘Media Offender of the Week’.

Leavitt: Overwhelmingly, the fake news that we see pumped out of this building on a day to day basis… it’s honestly overwhelming to keep up with it all. pic.twitter.com/90vDYbuMTm — Acyn (@Acyn) December 1, 2025

Let’s just take another look at that last part.

“Overwhelmingly, the fake news that we see pumped out of this building on a day to day basis. It’s honestly overwhelming to keep up with it all.”

Twitter couldn’t quite believe she’d said the quiet part out loud – even by accident.

2.

I get why she feels that way – when your job is to lie non-stop reality gets to be overwhelming — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) December 1, 2025

Tell us about it. https://t.co/5BulxwaXJZ — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) December 1, 2025

What’s overwhelming is trying to keep up with a White House prioritizing tax cuts for Billionaires and pardons for drug traffickers and fraudsters, instead of lowering costs for American families. https://t.co/EXF1r9x72z — Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) December 1, 2025

Then quit and go back to your original career as a good field/no hit softball centerfielder, snowflake ‍♂️ https://t.co/POBoJhot7I — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 1, 2025

Media Offender of the Week pic.twitter.com/KmjySaHvVb — UFHealth Whistleblower Kathleen Maynard Ⓥ (@IhoPwaitress74) December 1, 2025

It really is. Sometimes it is hard to keep up with the lies that come from that podium and the Oval Office. https://t.co/u1GIHIfNxD — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 1, 2025

She’s telling on herself. That woman couldn’t tell the truth if it smacked her in her Michael Jackson nose pic.twitter.com/wdQgyXcjcD — Donica Blewinsky (@GSMDMama) December 1, 2025

Imagine blaming journalists for reporting what you said and did. That’s not fake news, that’s accountability. — Theophilus M (@theophilus367) December 1, 2025

The first step towards recovery is acknowledging you have a problem… So proud of her… — JAKster – So, Today is my New Favorite Day… (@JAK_ster) December 1, 2025

Is something to behold and not in a good way. Just amazing the spin she puts on things. I don't know how she sleeps at night — ThatDoxYouKnow (@ThatDoxYouKnow) December 1, 2025

The main source of said fake news is White House officials. They love to lie and they do it all the time. https://t.co/9bm3K6Un9j — Timothy Bellman (@Timothy_Bellman) December 1, 2025

She is right. Just not in the way she thinks. https://t.co/VBxYbJLpb8 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 2, 2025

In conclusion –

She finally told a truth https://t.co/OjSddCE2GX — Kellen (@Krush59) December 1, 2025

