US donald trump Karoline Leavitt Pete hegseth

Trump’s Press Secretary said it’s hard to keep up with the fake news coming from the White House, and got roasted for her accidental honesty

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 2nd, 2025

Since early September, the Trump regime has been bombing vessels off the coast of Venezuela, claiming with zero proof that they were drug-running boats on their way to the US.

The lack of due process is one massive problem, but it seems one strike went further into war crime – or simply crime – territory.

According to the Washington Post, the first strike on one of these boats left survivors in the water, but – under orders from Pete Hegseth to “kill everybody” – those survivors were targeted by a second missile.

Trump’s team has struggled to get its story straight.

The President claimed Hegseth denied the second strike happened, and that he (Trump) wouldn’t have authorised it.

Hegseth pushed the commanding officer under the bus for making any decision regarding the operation.

A reporter from the White House press pack sought clarity …from Karoline Leavitt.

She appeared to confirm that a second strike happened, but insisted it was legal. Given that a strike on survivors would absolutely not be legal, someone followed up with a question about that.

Ms Leavitt seemed to realise she was out of her depth in the face of even the slightest scrutiny, and handed the hot potato to the so-called Department of War.

Hakeem Jeffries, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, accused the White House of lying.

By an astonishing coincidence, and not at all to deflect attention from the whole war crime thing, or the rapidly approaching deadline for handing over the Epstein Files, Leavitt chose Monday to announce a new White House website feature – the ‘Media Offender of the Week’.

Let’s just take another look at that last part.

“Overwhelmingly, the fake news that we see pumped out of this building on a day to day basis. It’s honestly overwhelming to keep up with it all.”

Eric Morecambe making a face in reaction to being criticised by Andre Previn

Twitter couldn’t quite believe she’d said the quiet part out loud – even by accident.

In conclusion –

Karoline Leavitt doubled down that the military must always obey orders and the grim historical comparisons should have everyone on edge

Source Acyn Image Composite including screengrab