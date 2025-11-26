Karoline Leavitt doubled down that the military must always obey orders and the grim historical comparisons should have everyone on edge

Politics Karoline Leavitt military nuremberg

Karoline Leavitt will die on any hill she is trotted out to defend. Her most recent stance really puts her loyalty to the test. So far, she’s passing with flying colors.

Leavitt continues to aggressively push for anyone in the military to just do what they are told. She is outraged at the idea of soldiers thinking about their actions. Just gear up and go.

Here’s Leavitt doubling down on the idea that soldiers need to obey orders at all costs.

Leavitt: You can’t have a soldier conducting a classified order questioning whether that order is lawful pic.twitter.com/xtDgUYOMQl — Acyn (@Acyn) November 24, 2025

The people who endured World War II might want a word with her.

Anyone who is still allowed to carry history books in their library can read all about the startling and disturbing results of obeying any and all orders without question.

The Nuremberg Trials established that “just following orders” is not a defense for members of the military breaking the law and committing atrocities. The military has a legal and moral duty to disobey unlawful orders. https://t.co/Z8AgnxLPQR — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) November 24, 2025

Leavitt is eventually going to be on the wrong side of history. Especially if she continues to ignore it. Here are just a few of the reasons why.

If the order is manifestly unlawful, you most certainly can. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) November 25, 2025

So with that in mind, Leavitt is suggesting that if a President instructs the military to fire on a group of civilians (let’s assume protesters) then the military should go ahead, even though they would know it was unlawful? pic.twitter.com/7bdihzz78F — President Donald Taco Fatfuk (@Snowdog211) November 24, 2025

Actually, yes you can. As usual, Leavitt is either the most uninformed or most deceitful person in the room. — robert jon anderson (@R_JonAnderson) November 25, 2025

This is what happens when you “whitewash” history. People don’t learn about things like the My Lai massacre. https://t.co/HTAKKl7y7n — Just a squirrel trying to get a nut (@kkalupa) November 26, 2025

