Politics Karoline Leavitt military nuremberg

Karoline Leavitt doubled down that the military must always obey orders and the grim historical comparisons should have everyone on edge

Saul Hutson. Updated November 26th, 2025

Karoline Leavitt will die on any hill she is trotted out to defend. Her most recent stance really puts her loyalty to the test. So far, she’s passing with flying colors.

Leavitt continues to aggressively push for anyone in the military to just do what they are told. She is outraged at the idea of soldiers thinking about their actions. Just gear up and go.

Here’s Leavitt doubling down on the idea that soldiers need to obey orders at all costs.

The people who endured World War II might want a word with her.

Anyone who is still allowed to carry history books in their library can read all about the startling and disturbing results of obeying any and all orders without question.

Leavitt is eventually going to be on the wrong side of history. Especially if she continues to ignore it. Here are just a few of the reasons why.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2