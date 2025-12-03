25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

It’s been a great week if you like topical memes – Dozy Donnie Trump napping in the dining room or Baseball Bat Pope – with gripping hands and his own Rosary. It probably wasn’t such a good week if you like the British papers to talk about anything apart from Rachel Reeves.

As the holiday season draws nearer and the ‘War on Christmas brigade hunt me down for writing ‘holiday season’, let’s all take a breath and enjoy a few minutes with the best of Bluesky from the past week.

1.

2.

3.

For a change, I got a Dadvent calendar this year. I just opened the first window and it said "can you shut that before it messes with the thermostat". — Jason (@nickmotown.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 7:12 AM

4.

me when I ask the Tesco employee why he didn’t ask for my ID when I’m buying a bottle of rosè as part of the Dine in for 2 deal: [image or embed] — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 3:22 PM

5.

do we think Ben Whishaw struggles to date because of how weird it must be to sleep with someone who has Paddington's voice — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian.marieleconte.com) December 1, 2025 at 12:03 PM

6.

“I’d rather be a warrior in a garden than a gardener in a war” – someone who didn’t see what happened to Samwise and Boromir. — Bethany Black (@bethanyblack.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 10:52 AM

7.

CDC website altered at Robert F. Kennedy's behest to reflect his belief that "all events depicted in the film Ghostbusters really happened." — David_j_roth (@davidjroth.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 6:10 PM

8.

I used to love Christmas as a kid, mostly because Die Hard and the internet hadn't come out yet x — BUCKERS (@deathofbuckley.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 11:02 AM

9.

10.

school of rock is the heartwarming tale of one man who, using nothing but the song in his heart, turns two dozen high achieving fifth graders into your freshman year weed dealer — rax ‘levon honkers’ king (@raxkingisdead.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 3:04 PM

11.

ME: if you see a bear you’re supposed to play dead WIFE: you saw it at a zoo 6 years ago — Frovo (@frovo.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 5:02 PM

12.