The dictionary declared Die Hard to be a Christmas movie. Yippee ki-yay, Merriam-Webster

It’s clear to anyone paying the slightest bit of attention that the 1988 Bruce Willis classic Die Hard is a Christmas film, yet – inexplicably – a public vote says otherwise.

Is Die Hard a Christmas film? The public have spoken – and you might not like the result You can still vote here:https://t.co/sYD7z2ESfs — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 2, 2025

It’s like Brexit all over again.

Let’s examine the Die Hard facts …the events take place on Christmas Eve, there are Christmas songs, one of the main characters is called Holly, and it has a heartwarming reunion tale at its centre. Obvious, right?

Whatever the voting public may think, we’d like to remind people that the actual dictionary – Merriam-Webster – joined the debate in 2024, and the discussion is over.

die-hard | adjective | strongly or fanatically determined or devoted Die Hard | noun | a Christmas movie — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) December 16, 2024

Here’s what people had to say about it at the time.

1.

The dictionary says Die Hard is a Christmas movie…..end of discussion!! — Chelleepea (@ChelleePea) December 16, 2024

2.

3.

I am die-hard that Die Hard IS a Christmas movie. — Melissa Wilson ☕ (@mdwarmybrat17) December 16, 2024

4.

5.

Now do “unfollow” — Jon Alft (@jonalft) December 17, 2024

6.

Yippee ki-yay! — Waz Jadwiga (@wazjadwiga) December 16, 2024

7.

did jake peralta ghostwrite this tweet — s.w (she/her) (@theshortjew2) December 16, 2024

8.

Apparently, if you look up Die-Hard in the dictionary, you see a Christmas movie. #yippeekiyay https://t.co/eGMpXl2qE5 — Eric Camiling (@ecamilingesq) December 17, 2024

9.

@MerriamWebster please give your social media team a nice Christmas bonus — Combat Sleeping (@CombatSleeping) December 16, 2024

Okay, maybe it’s not the end of the discussion.

