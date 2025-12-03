Joe Rogan suggested that Jesus could be coming back as AI, because ‘What’s more virgin than a computer?’ – 17 searing burns

Celebrity A.I. Joe rogan

Remember the episode of the Joe Rogan Experience where he and Elon Musk smoked weed, like a couple of naughty schoolboys at the back of the bike sheds? Well, we have reason to suspect that Joe Rogan hasn’t put the spliff down since, because here’s his hot religious take, as shared with American Alchemy host Jesse Michels.

Joe Rogan: "Jesus was born out of a virgin mother. What's more virgin than a computer? If Jesus does return, you don't think he could return as artificial intelligence? AI could absolutely return as Jesus."pic.twitter.com/hejH9Evume — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) December 2, 2025

Who are the Three Wise Men, in this scenario? Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg?

It was all a bit much for tweeters to take with a straight face.

1.

2.

joe rogan talks about jesus and ai like a normal dude pic.twitter.com/Xxabd907cg — cosmicjudas (@cosmicfauxpas) November 30, 2025

3.

Next he'll have Elon on to explain how Grok is actually Jesus. — shannonmarie (@_thethirdwife) December 2, 2025

4.

The technofascists are going to start a religion https://t.co/Ljoa7aSm6p — Momentum Chaser (@electricfutures) December 2, 2025

5.

6.

Find me a more stoner take than “…What’s more virgin than a computer?” pic.twitter.com/NJUmGuwXZn — Theodore the Tiger (@Theodore1tiger) December 2, 2025

7.

If Jesus comes back as AI, I just hope He doesn’t ask us to accept the Terms & Conditions before saving us… — Baskaran B | INTERLINK Ambassador (@BaskaranBBV) December 2, 2025

8.

I thought the bar scene in Slackers, where the drunk dude argues that the Smurfs presage the return of Krishna, couldn't ever be topped in terms of Gen-X ridiculousness. I was wrong. https://t.co/yrTKyLkWfS — Knowcebo (@bramble) December 3, 2025

9.