Sabrina Carpenter’s brutal takedown of the White House for using her music to push its ICE nonsense got a huge thumbs up from the internet

The White House fell really foul of singing star Sabrina Carpenter on Tuesday, when they used her hit Juno as the backdrop to a video montage of ICE arresting people.

We won’t share the clip, but here’s a screenshot of the sort of horrible scene they were making light of.

This was her understandable response.

A lot of people enjoyed seeing someone stand up to the repeat offenders for stealing music to provide a soundtrack for their abhorrent behaviour.

These posts reflect the general mood.

1.

Sabrina Carpenter with a ruthless ratio of the White House account using her music for one of their Nazi videos pic.twitter.com/W2O7jwgsNY — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) December 2, 2025

2.

Sabrina Carpenter said FUCK NO! pic.twitter.com/pBLhH4qHcX — Jason Reid (@JasonReidx) December 2, 2025

3.

White House devastatingly ratioed by US artist Sabrina Carpenter. The orange bumpkin and his sycophants are guaranteed to rage out on this. https://t.co/BveY5bFR9F pic.twitter.com/qdbdLpIdoJ — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) December 2, 2025

4.

Mic drop by Sabrina Carpenter: https://t.co/nG3ZfVzKbd — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 2, 2025

5.

she SAID: if you WANT to go and be STUPID don’t do it IN FRONT OF HER https://t.co/His4ITUGhC — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) December 2, 2025

6.

can sabrina ratio the WH?? pic.twitter.com/Cs70Zk4fdE — Susie (@i_am_susie) December 2, 2025

7.

Sabrina Carpenter does NOT like the White House using her music in an ICE deportation pr0n video https://t.co/yNlM3hUk4B — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) December 2, 2025

8.

Don’t be scared, copyright strike the White House we got you pic.twitter.com/QYJwLL0xXK — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) December 2, 2025

9.