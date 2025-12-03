US ice Sabrina Carpenter The White House

Sabrina Carpenter’s brutal takedown of the White House for using her music to push its ICE nonsense got a huge thumbs up from the internet

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 3rd, 2025

The White House fell really foul of singing star Sabrina Carpenter on Tuesday, when they used her hit Juno as the backdrop to a video montage of ICE arresting people.

We won’t share the clip, but here’s a screenshot of the sort of horrible scene they were making light of.

Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye With an image of a man on the ground, being held by an ICE agent

This was her understandable response.

@SabrinaAnnLynn this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.

A lot of people enjoyed seeing someone stand up to the repeat offenders for stealing music to provide a soundtrack for their abhorrent behaviour.

These posts reflect the general mood.

