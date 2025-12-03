US ice Sabrina Carpenter The White House
Sabrina Carpenter’s brutal takedown of the White House for using her music to push its ICE nonsense got a huge thumbs up from the internet
The White House fell really foul of singing star Sabrina Carpenter on Tuesday, when they used her hit Juno as the backdrop to a video montage of ICE arresting people.
We won’t share the clip, but here’s a screenshot of the sort of horrible scene they were making light of.
This was her understandable response.
A lot of people enjoyed seeing someone stand up to the repeat offenders for stealing music to provide a soundtrack for their abhorrent behaviour.
These posts reflect the general mood.
1.
Sabrina Carpenter with a ruthless ratio of the White House account using her music for one of their Nazi videos pic.twitter.com/W2O7jwgsNY
— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) December 2, 2025
2.
Sabrina Carpenter said FUCK NO! pic.twitter.com/pBLhH4qHcX
— Jason Reid (@JasonReidx) December 2, 2025
3.
White House devastatingly ratioed by US artist Sabrina Carpenter. The orange bumpkin and his sycophants are guaranteed to rage out on this. https://t.co/BveY5bFR9F pic.twitter.com/qdbdLpIdoJ
— Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) December 2, 2025
4.
Mic drop by Sabrina Carpenter: https://t.co/nG3ZfVzKbd
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 2, 2025
5.
she SAID: if you WANT to go and be STUPID don’t do it IN FRONT OF HER https://t.co/His4ITUGhC
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) December 2, 2025
6.
can sabrina ratio the WH?? pic.twitter.com/Cs70Zk4fdE
— Susie (@i_am_susie) December 2, 2025
7.
Sabrina Carpenter does NOT like the White House using her music in an ICE deportation pr0n video https://t.co/yNlM3hUk4B
— Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) December 2, 2025
8.
Don’t be scared, copyright strike the White House we got you pic.twitter.com/QYJwLL0xXK
— vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) December 2, 2025
9.
mind you… she never ever comes on this app other than to say “out now ” like shes PISSED https://t.co/1V1wti0cRx pic.twitter.com/I8f5ySaed6
— SabrinaUpdates (@charts_sabrina) December 2, 2025