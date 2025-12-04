Twitter christmas comebacks

A Little Englander bemoaned the absence of Christmas lights in Liverpool and the sparkling smackdowns lit up Twitter

John Plunkett. Updated December 4th, 2025

The phenomenon of people bemoaning the absence of ‘Christmas’ – on telly, in Tescos, basically whoever they can’t find it – has become as much a part of the nation’s festive tradition as Turkey on the table and Mrs Brown’s Boys on the telly.

And this one is a proper doozy, a little Englander who wandered the streets of Liverpool looking for Christmas lights and apparently not finding them.

Here’s what they said to save you the bother.

‘Walking through Liverpool town centre this Christmas feels… strange.

‘One of the busiest streets of all Church Street — and not a single set of Christmas lights in sight.

‘No sparkle overhead. No festive glow. Just rows of shops and crowds passing through without that familiar seasonal atmosphere. For a city that usually does Christmas so well, it feels like something important is missing this year.

‘It’s not about extravagance it’s about spirit. Those lights used to lift the mood, make the cold evenings feel warmer, and remind everyone that Christmas was on the way. Without them, it all just feels a bit flat.

‘Anyone else notice it? Or feel like the magic is quietly fading?’

And of all the many responses these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

Nigel Farage isn’t happy that Glasgow kids speak more than one language and ended up schooled into next year

Source @suespeaksup