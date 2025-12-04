A Little Englander bemoaned the absence of Christmas lights in Liverpool and the sparkling smackdowns lit up Twitter

Twitter christmas comebacks

The phenomenon of people bemoaning the absence of ‘Christmas’ – on telly, in Tescos, basically whoever they can’t find it – has become as much a part of the nation’s festive tradition as Turkey on the table and Mrs Brown’s Boys on the telly.

And this one is a proper doozy, a little Englander who wandered the streets of Liverpool looking for Christmas lights and apparently not finding them.

Walking through Liverpool town centre this Christmas feels… strange. One of the busiest streets of all Church Street — and not a single set of Christmas lights in sight. No sparkle overhead. No festive glow. Just rows of shops and crowds passing through without that familiar… pic.twitter.com/vvN295Ge9O — Sue (@suespeaksup) December 2, 2025

Here’s what they said to save you the bother.

‘Walking through Liverpool town centre this Christmas feels… strange. ‘One of the busiest streets of all Church Street — and not a single set of Christmas lights in sight. ‘No sparkle overhead. No festive glow. Just rows of shops and crowds passing through without that familiar seasonal atmosphere. For a city that usually does Christmas so well, it feels like something important is missing this year. ‘It’s not about extravagance it’s about spirit. Those lights used to lift the mood, make the cold evenings feel warmer, and remind everyone that Christmas was on the way. Without them, it all just feels a bit flat. ‘Anyone else notice it? Or feel like the magic is quietly fading?’

And of all the many responses these people surely said it best.

1.

Maybe because it's broad daylight sue https://t.co/B0zoQCSedK — Jacob (@Jsize18) December 3, 2025

2.

Apart from the fact it's day time. There's a huge fucking Christmas tree there. There's literally lights on the buildings. And there's a big display around the corner. Apart from all that….then yes you've got a point. Quim — Jessop Tweets (@GavGlyndwr) December 2, 2025

No no lights across from building to building like years ago — Sue (@suespeaksup) December 2, 2025

3.

tough to see christmas lights in bright sunshine. +did you miss the enormous christmas tree you walked past? pic.twitter.com/ee9mKZFSGt — dan barker (@danbarker) December 3, 2025

4.

There’s a fuck off great Christmas tree right infront of you — Cloudy Vector (@CloudyVector) December 2, 2025

Did you not hear me say there’s a tree I said there are no lights from building to building like there used to be — Sue (@suespeaksup) December 2, 2025

5.

Sue give it rest girl ffs it’s Christmas all over Liverpool!! — Billy Moore (@billymooreAPBD) December 2, 2025

I never said it’s not all over Liverpool I said I remember church street when I was a kid and it was always amazing — Sue (@suespeaksup) December 3, 2025

6.

30 seconds away pic.twitter.com/FAZB6IM8K9 — Grumpy Old Man (@GrumpMcGrumpy) December 2, 2025

7.

I don’t see anything at all. Except a big fucking Christmas tree. — Botty McBotface (@PaffyPete) December 2, 2025

8.

This enough lights for you Sue, literally round the corner. pic.twitter.com/c8cVOg2tmN — Pauline Travis (@PaulineTravis13) December 2, 2025

9.

All over the comments multiple people pointing out where Liverpool’s Christmas lights and markets are. Sue isn’t bothered, she was only talking about that ONE particular street she is in. The one which has a massive Christmas tree in it.

Dafty. No one is cancelling Christmas. — VJ the shrimp (@vjtheshrimp) December 3, 2025

Never said Christmas is cancelled I said I used to go there with my mum and it was always lit up as it is one of the main shopping streets . I also point out the tree and the beautiful nativity scene ‍♀️ — Sue (@suespeaksup) December 3, 2025

