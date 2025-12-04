Politics affordability donald trump

Donald Trump just called the idea of affordability ‘a scam’ and hard-pressed America begged to differ

Saul Hutson. Updated December 4th, 2025

The President who is big on promises and microscopic  on delivery just keeps talking. Donald Trump has been egregiously flip-flopping again, this time pulling a complete 180 on the idea of providing affordable living to the public he serves.

The name Donald Trump is synonymous with solid gold everything, so it’s no surprise that he’s now declaring the idea of affordability itself to be fake news.

Before we move on, let’s take a look at something the President posted on his social media bullhorn just a few days ago:

To position affordable living as a scam is ignorant and mean. To do so only days after declaring that you are the “Affordability President” proves that Trump has no values to fall back on. He promised Americans cheap gas and reasonably priced eggs. Now that he can’t deliver on that promise, “affordability” is the Democrats’ fault.

Everyone understand the President’s views now? Let’s check in with the general public to see how Trump’s messaging is getting across.

