Donald Trump just called the idea of affordability ‘a scam’ and hard-pressed America begged to differ

The President who is big on promises and microscopic on delivery just keeps talking. Donald Trump has been egregiously flip-flopping again, this time pulling a complete 180 on the idea of providing affordable living to the public he serves.

The name Donald Trump is synonymous with solid gold everything, so it’s no surprise that he’s now declaring the idea of affordability itself to be fake news.

Trump: “The word ‘affordability’ is a Democrat scam” pic.twitter.com/pYhG5leVi3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 2, 2025

Before we move on, let’s take a look at something the President posted on his social media bullhorn just a few days ago:

To position affordable living as a scam is ignorant and mean. To do so only days after declaring that you are the “Affordability President” proves that Trump has no values to fall back on. He promised Americans cheap gas and reasonably priced eggs. Now that he can’t deliver on that promise, “affordability” is the Democrats’ fault.

Everyone understand the President’s views now? Let’s check in with the general public to see how Trump’s messaging is getting across.

Didn’t he call himself “The Affordability President” just like 2 days ago? — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) December 2, 2025

“Affordability is a scam” is something a con artist would say to Homer Simpson and then be surprised when it works https://t.co/HE2bRE1JUm — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) December 2, 2025

it’s communism to afford things. got it. — Anthony Fantano from TheNeedleDrop (@theneedledrop) December 2, 2025

Charlie said that the word “Empathy” was also a made up word by the left and then the right pissed and screamed for empathy when he died. Weird how these words only have meaning sometimes. — LambFaceDeclan (@LambFaceDeclan) December 2, 2025

Anyone who has ever struggled to stretch their paychecks from one to the next knows that affordability is a very real thing. So no, Mr. President, it’s not a scam. And Democrats won’t stop talking about it. https://t.co/BpbJ1RQaXG — Martin Heinrich (@SenatorHeinrich) December 2, 2025

“affordability is woke” will really resonate with voters https://t.co/ofvpdGKcCD — brandon* (@brndxix) December 2, 2025

