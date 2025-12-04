People have been sharing the tiny flaws in everyday objects that drive them nuts – 19 infuriating design fails

Round Ups Ask Reddit

The world is filled with millions of helpful little innovations that make life easier. However it’s also teeming with in-built quirks that get people cursing to themselves under their breath on a daily basis.

If the latter sounds familiar to you, you’re not alone. Reddit user nami_yuna recently found out that lots of people have gripes about the setup of modern life after they posed this question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a tiny design flaw in an everyday object that quietly annoys you every single time you use it?’

Somehow the extinction of hummus pot lids didn’t appear in the replies, but these did…

1.

‘The sticker they put on new glassware or plates. It’s not the normal, satisfying-to-peel kind. It’s the evil, paper-based kind that’s designed to tear into 50 tiny pieces and leave behind a permanent, sticky residue that will outlive civilization itself.’

-Electrical-Candy7252

2.

‘Plastic sealed food packaging where there’s a tab to peel off the lid, but when you pull it, it just peels off the edge and leaves the package sealed. Fall for it every time’

-J0hn_Keel

3.

‘Websites with information in the footer that always disappears because the designers added infinite scrolling.’

-khendron

4.

‘Every company that manufactures things should post a video of their CEO opening one of each product.

shit would change real quick ‘Kraft “open here” Mac and Cheese, for example’

-Launmeauxer

5.

‘The pedestal of a toilet having the nooks/crannies of the internal piping so it catches dust, dirt, grime, and other horrible bathroom mess. Why not a smooth column to the floor?’

-glory87

6.

‘The power button on the Kindle being on the bottom where my support finger goes. It’s hard not to take that one personally’

-moateal

7.

‘The “remember me” checkbox on website logins that sure as shit doesn’t remember me.’

-PonyPounderer

8.

‘Drop down menus for the year. I actually can type the year quicker than scrolling.’

-knucklebone2

9.

‘I can never just get one wet wipe out cleanly, it brings six others with it and I have to cram them back in the packaging…plus the sticky clear plastic cover always ends up falling off!’

-TheHeianPrincess

10.