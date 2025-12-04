US Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth appeared to think the ‘fog of war’ is quite literally a fog and was hilariously shot down in flames

John Plunkett. Updated December 4th, 2025

Donald Trump’s secretary of defence, sorry, war Pete Hegseth has been showing yet again why he probably isn’t the best man for the job.

Any job, in fact.

Here is the embattled former Fox News man attempting to justify the deadly double strike on an alleged Venezuelan drug boat, killing two people who apparently survived the first attack and were clinging to the burning vessel when they were killed.

Hegseth blamed the fog of war, a phrase which he appears to think quite literally means fog.

And these people surely said it best.

