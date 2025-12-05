News JD Vance signal chat

Everyone’s laughing at JD Vance’s lonely appeal for someone to talk to in this group chat and these 17 people surely said it best

Saul Hutson. Updated December 5th, 2025

It wasn’t all that long ago that the Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth, accidentally included a member of the press in a private group chat on the public platform, Signal, that was discussing top secret war plans. Boy was that embarrassing.

It’s not as if things couldn’t get any worse for this current Administration from that specific situation. But it did just get worse specifically for JD Vance, who was just singled out in the worst possible way.

Here’s a screen shot of Vance shooting out a version of “u up?” to the group… to total crickets.

This is a very real thing. It’s in an official report. And it is glorious.

Imagine a government investigation confirming that your work friends ignore your texts. That’s gotta sting.

Meanwhile, Twitter couldn’t get enough of it.

