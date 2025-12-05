Name an addiction that society has fully normalised – 17 compulsive behaviours that have become a part of everyday life

Round Ups addictions twitter

When watching an old film or TV show, it can be shocking to see that certain addictions were once a regular part of daily life. But while habits like smoking have largely been sidelined, they’ve been replaced by other bad habits.

Over on Twitter @Strictlyirene was keen to hear which addictions have been fully normalised by society, so she put the question out to her followers and set the ball rolling with a suggestion of her own:

Mine? Endless scrolling doom feeds till 2am, FOMO on steroids, but hey, it’s “just relaxing” (post-breakup, it was my numb-mode bestie, worst enemy). — irene (@Strictlyirene) November 26, 2025

And after going viral, her question was answered with these top replies…

Being constantly ‘busy.’ If you’re not overwhelmed, people assume you’re lazy — nena! (@adrizia4u) November 26, 2025

Easy: chasing validation. But hey, everyone calls it ‘being social’ now. — SABRINA (@SVBRINXA) November 26, 2025

Coffee is basically a whole lifestyle now — kty :ʚ (@rjmxrell) November 26, 2025

Entitlement to men’s money — TK GERALD (@gerald_tookema) November 26, 2025

Notifications. One ping and we’re all lab rats again — VibeSupplier (@TheVibeSupplier) November 26, 2025

Having Baby Mommas and Baby Daddies — TayDaDon0095 (@igetbuccets0095) November 26, 2025

Alcohol, and I don’t meant people who over drink. I mean people who have a couple drinks everyday or can’t do anything social without it. — Allan Sivils (@allantsivils) November 26, 2025

Ultra processed food and sugar. That stuff got me to 510 pounds and quitting it was like detox. I managed to break it and lose 310 pounds. But the addiction is ubiquitous. https://t.co/JV7rXwYFVh pic.twitter.com/VDib0BLj0A — Jet (@Jet_Bak) November 26, 2025

