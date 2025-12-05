US donald trump

They’ve renamed the Institute of Peace after Donald Trump, if you were wondering how strong a grasp on reality the US has right now

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 5th, 2025

Donald Trump’s failure to secure the coveted Nobel Peace Prize obviously keeps the man awake at night, if his social media is anything to go by – but the regime has come up with a slight consolation prize.

Let’s take a look.

Workers at the Institute of Peace were escorted from the premises by armed officers in March to make way for a team from Doge, and the court wranglings over the legality of that act are ongoing.

That, of course, isn’t the only reason people might object to the name change. Twitter weighed in.

