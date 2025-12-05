They’ve renamed the Institute of Peace after Donald Trump, if you were wondering how strong a grasp on reality the US has right now

US donald trump

Donald Trump’s failure to secure the coveted Nobel Peace Prize obviously keeps the man awake at night, if his social media is anything to go by – but the regime has come up with a slight consolation prize.

This morning, the State Department renamed the former Institute of Peace to reflect the greatest dealmaker in our nation's history. Welcome to the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace. The best is yet to come. pic.twitter.com/v7DgkoZphn — Department of State (@StateDept) December 3, 2025

Workers at the Institute of Peace were escorted from the premises by armed officers in March to make way for a team from Doge, and the court wranglings over the legality of that act are ongoing.

That, of course, isn’t the only reason people might object to the name change. Twitter weighed in.

In related news, the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace will be neighbored by the new Pete Hegseth Center for Sobriety and JD Vance’s Discount Furniture Outlet. https://t.co/Hghv1Prrh7 — Dark Brandon (@VoteDarkBrandon) December 4, 2025

This is so fucking embarrassing.

The great peace maker who incited a deadly attack against our Capitol. You fucking clowns. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 4, 2025

They did the meme pic.twitter.com/0QJ04k8xLb — Project Liberal (@ProjectLiberal) December 4, 2025

Donald Trump’s name put on The Institute of Peace after committing war crimes. pic.twitter.com/aSvashp0k5 — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) December 4, 2025

PEACE? He's BOMBING INNOCENT PEOPLE, YOU SCUMBAGS — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) December 4, 2025

Hope the letters come off the building easily for when they get taken down in 3 years. What utter absurdity. — Amy Siskind ️‍ (@Amy_Siskind) December 4, 2025

