James Acaster having a jokey meltdown about tapas on ‘Saturday Kitchen’ is one of the polar bear-punching TV highlights of 2025

We’re fans of comedian James Acaster in these parts.

So it brings us great joy to share this clip of him and his podcast mate Ed Gamble from the BBC’s Saturday Kitchen this weekend.

The context: the viewers were asked to vote between tapas (Ed’s selection for ‘Food Heaven’) or Panatone tiramsu (James’ pick).

And when the vote went in favour of tapas, James went into a fake outrage, flipping a Christmas wreath from the table in front of him, shaking the Christmas tree, and, most memorably, punching a decorative polar bear behind him.

People have been devouring the clip on social media.

.

James Acaster's reaction to tapas on #SaturdayKitchen is the televisual highlight of 2025. — Paul Burley (@PaulBurleyFFS) December 6, 2025

.

he's like if mr blobby was a human man https://t.co/tfpnZzOBQk — gem fandango (@gingerwarriorxo) December 6, 2025

.

.

That punch and the polar bear falling was so clean https://t.co/jbiJemgLzy — Dan Reilly (@DanReilly92) December 7, 2025

.

Honestly this man is a national treasure and we should protect him at all costs. https://t.co/Meyy4jPBeI — Cornellioos (@Cornelllious) December 6, 2025

.

That left hook to the polar bear is stupendous — George (@GeorgeeeThomp) December 6, 2025

Not everyone liked or got the joke, however.

.

Why do people find him funny? He’s the least funny guy ever https://t.co/mYevlA2jQF — Beth (@bethjjackson) December 6, 2025

.

I hope they made him put it all back together…. He’s an immature prick. — Stuart Bourne (@stalwartfilms) December 6, 2025

.

The old crizzos didn't like this one bit ahaha. Too challengin' for ya, boomers? — Sam Ellison (@SamEllison) December 6, 2025

.

have i manifested into an alternate universe, why are all of the comments acting like he just killed someone's mum in front of them — miles !! (@milesarchives13) December 6, 2025

Perhaps this satirical tweet sums up the, erm, mixed response overall.

.

this is a disgrace because it is real anger, he is also on drugs, why they fake laughing and i want my country back and proper comedy on the tv and why don't my kids reply to my texts and why is oxford street so dangerous, can't even say merry christmas no more https://t.co/WvaLAlfc0Y — Stuart Laws (@thisstuartlaws) December 6, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/@PaulBurleyFFS