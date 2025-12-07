Entertainment British TV James acaster

James Acaster having a jokey meltdown about tapas on ‘Saturday Kitchen’ is one of the polar bear-punching TV highlights of 2025

Michael White. Updated December 7th, 2025

We’re fans of comedian James Acaster in these parts.

So it brings us great joy to share this clip of him and his podcast mate Ed Gamble from the BBC’s Saturday Kitchen this weekend.

The context: the viewers were asked to vote between tapas (Ed’s selection for ‘Food Heaven’) or Panatone tiramsu (James’ pick).

And when the vote went in favour of tapas, James went into a fake outrage, flipping a Christmas wreath from the table in front of him, shaking the Christmas tree, and, most memorably, punching a decorative polar bear behind him.

People have been devouring the clip on social media.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Not everyone liked or got the joke, however.

.

.

.

.

Perhaps this satirical tweet sums up the, erm, mixed response overall.

.

