Helen Whately’s numbers were so far from reality even Laura Kuenssberg felt compelled to correct her

A warm welcome back to Helen Whateley, the Conservative MP who has appeared frequently on these pages in the past and will doubtless do so again.

Here the shadow work and pensions secretary was talking about the Motability scheme about which she is getting especially hot under the collar.

But the numbers she was talking weren’t quite right – not right at all, in fact – so much so that presenter Laura Kuenssberg felt the need to do a bit of fact checking.

Conservative Helen Whately humiliating herself on #BBCLauraK She starts by complaining about Motability which the Conservatives actually expanded Then acknowledges she doesn’t know how many are actually on Motability Laura Kuenssberg points out that she said millions… pic.twitter.com/N0oz4Qk9wE — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) December 7, 2025

We’d like to say Whately blinked but we’re not sure she even paused for breath. Extraordinary scenes.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Helen Whately playing fast and loose with facts on @bbclaurak this morning on disability-related benefits and the Motability Scheme. Mobility Cars are NOT free. Not available for Mild depression, Acne, ADHD and Tennis elbow. Misleading, stigmatising and dangerous#bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/TnLqdl3FaW — Deirdre Heenan (@deirdreheenan) December 7, 2025

2.

Always tempting to make fun of Helen Whately but it’s actually shocking that someone so dangerously stupid could rise to a senior position in our politics. #bbclaurak — Briefcase Michael (@BriefcaseMike) December 7, 2025

3.

Your lies were pointed out even by Laura. https://t.co/MuCaQbPeTT — DrDublin (@DrDublin1) December 7, 2025

4.

Humiliation deserved: Whately exposed live for weaponizing lies about disabled people (Motability) to distract from the Tories’ massive £90BN economic failure. Unfit to lead. — Candice Holmes (@hol40900) December 7, 2025

5.

She never has been any good with numbers, despite being at the treasury in the conservative government. She rivals Shapps and Raab in being hopeless across a broad portfolio. — Paul Murphy (@PaulMur09204459) December 7, 2025

6.

I think you’ll find she was deliberately inflaming hate towards the disabled and should be prosecuted for hate crimes. https://t.co/AP3XmNh0ES — Disability Talk With Steve (@dailychatsteve) December 7, 2025

7.

@Helen_Whately “Motability exemplifies what is going wrong with the benefits system”. Yeah, it does. It shows how heartless, selfish bastards like you don’t give a shit about other people and should be nowhere near it. — Steven Smith (@RocketRacer69) December 7, 2025

8.

She’s the gift that keeps giving https://t.co/bpiEwEdtQT — Barry C Smith (@smithbarryc) December 8, 2025

To conclude …

In October, Tory shadow minister Helen Whately claimed millions of people with mental health issues receive a car through the Motability scheme

As it turns out, her statement was not a factual inaccuracy, but a work of political fiction.#bbcbreakfast #r4today #bbclaurak #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/VdwFDVPSNe — Sarah Attlee (@AttleeSarah80) December 8, 2025

