Helen Whately’s numbers were so far from reality even Laura Kuenssberg felt compelled to correct her

John Plunkett. Updated December 8th, 2025

A warm welcome back to Helen Whateley, the Conservative MP who has appeared frequently on these pages in the past and will doubtless do so again.

Here the shadow work and pensions secretary was talking about the Motability scheme about which she is getting especially hot under the collar.

But the numbers she was talking weren’t quite right – not right at all, in fact – so much so that presenter Laura Kuenssberg felt the need to do a bit of fact checking.

We’d like to say Whately blinked but we’re not sure she even paused for breath. Extraordinary scenes.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

To conclude …

