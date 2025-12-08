Celebrity Piers Morgan Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson was fact checked til he farted and Piers Morgan’s final word had everyone cheering (even if you don’t like Piers Morgan)

Poke Reporter. Updated December 8th, 2025

Tommy Robinson wannabe Stephen Yaxley-Lennon memorably describes himself as a ‘journalist’ in his Twitter bio, although it’s probably not too much of a a stretch to presume that he’s not a member of the National Union of Journalists or anything.

If it’s a stretch for credibility then it’s surely one that only his most devoted followers are buying, and if you want to know why then look no further than this particular tweet/

It got all the usual suspects chiming in, not least this specimen.

Except it turned basically everything in Robinson’s tweet was incorrect, and no-one said it better than Piers Morgan.

Nailed it so well he even had people who don’t like Piers Morgan applauding. And these people surely said it best.

This Tommy Robinson fan wasn’t having it though.

And Morgan’s response was A++.

To conclude …

UPDATE

Robinson later issued a correction to his original tweet, while leaving his original tweet up and doubling down on his ‘journalist’ credentials.

Once more with feeling, Stephen!

