Tommy Robinson was fact checked til he farted and Piers Morgan’s final word had everyone cheering (even if you don’t like Piers Morgan)

Celebrity Piers Morgan Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson wannabe Stephen Yaxley-Lennon memorably describes himself as a ‘journalist’ in his Twitter bio, although it’s probably not too much of a a stretch to presume that he’s not a member of the National Union of Journalists or anything.

If it’s a stretch for credibility then it’s surely one that only his most devoted followers are buying, and if you want to know why then look no further than this particular tweet/

10 dead as a car is driven into a Christmas market preparation crowds in France’s Guadeloupe. Legacy media silent. pic.twitter.com/MlITDYQ372 — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) December 6, 2025

It got all the usual suspects chiming in, not least this specimen.

I predicted this would happen yesterday. Sadly a lot more to come. Don’t say it’s a bad thing or the leftist governments will have you arrested. — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) December 6, 2025

Except it turned basically everything in Robinson’s tweet was incorrect, and no-one said it better than Piers Morgan.

UPDATE: No dead, driver was intoxicated with drink/drugs, Police say it was an accident, Guadeloupe is not in France, Legacy media widely reported the truth, Robinson the self-acclaimed ‘journalist’ silent after reporting lies. https://t.co/AtJew94tpx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 7, 2025

Nailed it so well he even had people who don’t like Piers Morgan applauding. And these people surely said it best.

Crazy thing about it is , he won’t delete it He will let it fester, because majority of his crowd don’t care for the truth either. Why let the truth get in the way of a good story — Uhzor (@Docuzor) December 7, 2025

Tommy Robinson is not a journalist and he never will be We all know what he is — Zara Hussain (@zarahussain999) December 7, 2025

This Tommy Robinson fan wasn’t having it though.

Tommy Robinson is twice the man you are Piers. — T Boatyard (@tb121965) December 7, 2025

And Morgan’s response was A++.

Actually, he’s about half my size. https://t.co/uee3Vm3uu7 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 7, 2025

To conclude …

In reality, not a single person died,

the driver was drunk and had used cannabis, and this happened in the Caribbean. How do we know? Because it was reported by all major French media, including Le Monde. +31M impressions, no community note. This is how disinformation spreads. pic.twitter.com/Zw7BO6b39A — Vatnik Soup (@P_Kallioniemi) December 7, 2025

UPDATE

Robinson later issued a correction to his original tweet, while leaving his original tweet up and doubling down on his ‘journalist’ credentials.

IMPORTANT CORRECTION As a journalist I do try to be 100% on the facts and report on what is known and not believed. During times of so much disinformation it’s hard work to filter out the nonsense. At the time of me reporting on this car crash at a Christmas event in… https://t.co/ZRXtUxktoT pic.twitter.com/rWKmDDOfaR — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) December 8, 2025

Once more with feeling, Stephen!

IMPORTANT CORRECTION. I made no efforts to check the facts as my priority was to cause division and anger, with no regard for the truth. SORTED. https://t.co/R3RZxaaYhc — Damian Low (@DamianLow3) December 8, 2025

READ MORE

Miriam Margolyes asked Alexander Skarsgård how he prepared for his gay BDSM film Pillion and it’s the funniest Graham Norton exchange of the year

Source @piersmorgan