JD Vance said it’s reasonable not to want neighbours who speak another language, and shares in irony spiked in value – 15 scathing responses

US JD Vance racism

For a man with Indian parents-in-law, an Indian-American wife, and mixed-race children, Vice President JD Vance spends a lot of time dogwhistling to racists about what immigrants are supposedly doing to hurt the US.

In the past – but not the distant past – Vance has accused immigrants to the US of –

Entering the country illegally – even where that was provably not true. Stealing the American dream from US-born citizens. Pushing up the cost of housing. Eating people’s pet cats and dogs.

All this coming from a man who, as recently as 2016, compared Trump to Hitler, adding that he’s an idiot and reprehensible.

After his recent comments about housing had people up in arms, a podcast from a few weeks ago resurfaced.

Speaking to host Miranda Devine on Pod Force One, Vance – whose wife Usha is fluent in Telugu, the language of her parents’ original home, Andhra Pradesh – shared his Farage-like point of view on people speaking non-English languages.

JD Vance says it’s “totally reasonable” to not want neighbors who speak another language. This man is married to an Indian woman. He has mixed-race kids. And he’s out here pandering to people who would’ve side-eyed his own family at the mailbox. If he won’t defend them, he’ll… pic.twitter.com/CkyJVCUH5I — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) December 7, 2025

We apologise if you’re particularly sensitive to irony, racism, or opportunism – because that was a whole lot of all three. The internet can be an unforgiving place, and these commenters pulled not a single punch.

I would like to point out that "people speaking different languages" picked the cotton, settled the west, pioneered the farms, laid the railroads, built New York City, and created every food that is worth eating in this country. And so does your wife, J.D. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) December 7, 2025

It is, JD? Why the hell is it your business what language they speak? And before people say "They should learn English", that's not what he said. This is just bigotry. — Greg Siskind (@gsiskind) December 7, 2025

I'll take ANY foreign language next door over a fucking Trump flag, all day long. https://t.co/YWnk8S1zP6 — Chris Mosser (@ChrisMosser) December 8, 2025

Wonder what Usha’s family thinks about this. She obviously sold her soul and doesn’t give a shit — (@holly__heart) December 7, 2025

Yeah right. Vance's xenophobia is as heartfelt as his "Hillbilly Elegy" authenticity—pure opportunism, selling out his own wife and kids to grift the bigots. What a profile in cowardice. — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) December 7, 2025

Lmao – I am pretty sure that’s how the First Nation people feel about you @JDVance — Natasha Huckfield (@dramadelinquent) December 7, 2025

That’s actually not reasonable at all. https://t.co/eN2eqvKLem — Hunter (@StatisticUrban) December 7, 2025

It's not illegal to be bilingual. Abroad people are learning second and third languages at a young age. When I lived in Thailand, 5 year olds were taught 3 languages (Thai, Mandarin, and English). It's like MAGA wants to be proud of their own ignorance. — J.C.'s Thought Dump (@jcsthoughtdump) December 7, 2025

Literally whole family speaks another language. If the guy would toss his family to look like a bigot in an interview, he’s probably able to flip on anything. https://t.co/i1Ouf8TShU pic.twitter.com/b3i4JcoDR7 — Joel Jenkins (@boganintel) December 7, 2025

America: built by immigrants, apparently terrifying to its own politicians. — zhod (@zhodonx) December 7, 2025

This is a guy who has had his in-laws justifiably call him a humorless dick in another language while at the dinner table way too many times. https://t.co/1P7J4CbQ9P — River Oaks Problems (@RiverOaksPrblms) December 7, 2025

This is in no way a reasonable thing to want and to want it is extremely racist and antisocial https://t.co/JLyvhMsBzO — gender dismorphic bigenitalian pansexualle (@alexualhealing) December 7, 2025

To put another important argument –

The block parties are so much more fun when there’s a mix of traditions on the street. Within 4 houses from mine, I have neighbors from 5 different countries (counting USA). Further down the street are another couple of origins. I love living here. — Theresa W. Carey (@twcarey) December 7, 2025

Source Allenanalysis Image Screengrab