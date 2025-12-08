US JD Vance racism

JD Vance said it’s reasonable not to want neighbours who speak another language, and shares in irony spiked in value – 15 scathing responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 8th, 2025

For a man with Indian parents-in-law, an Indian-American wife, and mixed-race children, Vice President JD Vance spends a lot of time dogwhistling to racists about what immigrants are supposedly doing to hurt the US.

In the past – but not the distant past – Vance has accused immigrants to the US of –

Entering the country illegally – even where that was provably not true.

Stealing the American dream from US-born citizens.

Pushing up the cost of housing.

Eating people’s pet cats and dogs.

All this coming from a man who, as recently as 2016, compared Trump to Hitler, adding that he’s an idiot and reprehensible.

After his recent comments about housing had people up in arms, a podcast from a few weeks ago resurfaced.

Speaking to host Miranda Devine on Pod Force One, Vance – whose wife Usha is fluent in Telugu, the language of her parents’ original home, Andhra Pradesh – shared his Farage-like point of view on people speaking non-English languages.

We apologise if you’re particularly sensitive to irony, racism, or opportunism – because that was a whole lot of all three. The internet can be an unforgiving place, and these commenters pulled not a single punch.

To put another important argument –

