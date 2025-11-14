Politics housing crisis Immigrants JD Vance

JD Vance stops blaming immigrants for stealing jobs and starts blaming immigrants for stealing homes

Saul Hutson. Updated November 14th, 2025

America’s got problems and JD Vance knows who to blame. He doesn’t need you to tell him which problems you’re worried about, the answer will be the same no matter what.

Ever since he sponged onto Donald Trump’s ticket in the ramp up to the 2024 Presidential Election, Vance has been blaming immigrants. They’re lowering wages. They’re soaking up all the social services. They’re flooding hospitals.

Now he’s mad at them for buying all the houses.

Even for Vance, this is an incredibly stupid take. Blaming immigrants for mooching off the government and then also blaming them for having the funds to get approved for 30-year mortgages stretches credibility. Granted, credibility isn’t exactly at the top of the list for this Administration.

The replies were lining up to poke holes in Vance’s latest episode of the blame game.

