JD Vance stops blaming immigrants for stealing jobs and starts blaming immigrants for stealing homes

America’s got problems and JD Vance knows who to blame. He doesn’t need you to tell him which problems you’re worried about, the answer will be the same no matter what.

Ever since he sponged onto Donald Trump’s ticket in the ramp up to the 2024 Presidential Election, Vance has been blaming immigrants. They’re lowering wages. They’re soaking up all the social services. They’re flooding hospitals.

Now he’s mad at them for buying all the houses.

JD Vance: “A lot of young people are saying housing is way too expensive. Why is that? Because we flooded the country with 30 million illegal immigrants who were taking houses that ought by right go to American citizens.” pic.twitter.com/3zWrklTNR8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2025

Even for Vance, this is an incredibly stupid take. Blaming immigrants for mooching off the government and then also blaming them for having the funds to get approved for 30-year mortgages stretches credibility. Granted, credibility isn’t exactly at the top of the list for this Administration.

The replies were lining up to poke holes in Vance’s latest episode of the blame game.

1.

Funny how those immigrants steal the low paying jobs and the expensive houses. How does that work, anyway? — Mark Bagby (@mrclemens) November 13, 2025

2.

Honestly amazing how every illegal immigrant is simultaneously a destitute ward of the state AND fully approved for 30 year mortgages and soaking up all the quarter million dollar housing stock. https://t.co/RC3jCAQtBd — Joe Patrice (@JosephPatrice) November 13, 2025

3.

Illegal immigrants are apparently meeting with realtors, securing loans, building necessary credit for purchase, getting approved for mortgages and closing on buying houses now all on the supposed low paying jobs they’re stealing https://t.co/ns6xDE1bU2 pic.twitter.com/tbOxNSRLJV — dame (@DameDeadAF) November 13, 2025

4.

A guy who graduted from Yale law school believes illegal immigrants are buying $400k houses? How bad is Yale law school. — Mike (@mwstock) November 13, 2025

5.

So I’m supposed to believe a bunch of illegal immigrants are simultaneously purchasing homes while working as dishwashers and gardeners all while they are also stealing healthcare services and food stamps? — Det. Andy Sipowicz (@Sipowicz1042) November 13, 2025

6.

Pathetic https://t.co/0WJStcgz5s — Van “Not Going Anywhere” Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) November 13, 2025

7.